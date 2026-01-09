Jessica and Jacques M. ran the bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana. X

New insights into French court files shed further light on the operator of the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana. Jacques Moretti was convicted of pimping in France - the investigation also led to Switzerland.

The operator of the "Le Constellation" brand bar was found guilty of pimping in France.

According to court documents, he recruited young women in France and brought them into prostitution.

The accusations also concern massage parlors in Switzerland, but nothing was punishable there. Show more

The past of Jacques M., the operator of the brand bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana, is once again coming under the spotlight. As the French daily newspaper "Le Figaro" reports, court documents from France provide detailed insights into an earlier criminal case against Moretti.

According to the report, the Frenchman was convicted of pimping in France. As previously announced, the verdict relates to a period between summer 2004 and fall 2005. According to the files, Moretti is said to have recruited and solicited several young women in the Haute-Savoie region and brought them into prostitution. The court came to the conclusion that he was part of an organized group.

Trail also leads to Switzerland

However, details are new. The investigation did not end at the French border. According to the court documents, the women were also used in Switzerland - including in massage parlors in Geneva, Bern and Solothurn. According to the files, Moretti is said to have run one salon in Geneva himself, while other businesses were run by Swiss pimps with whom he worked.

However, this part of the allegations had no criminal consequences in Switzerland. Adult prostitution is legal in Switzerland, which is why Moretti was acquitted on the charges relating to Switzerland.

Conviction in France

In France, on the other hand, the verdict was clear: Moretti was found guilty and sentenced to twelve months' imprisonment, eight months of which were suspended. He did not have to serve the remaining time.

The details that have now been made public come from the court files at the time, which Le Figaro has analyzed. They are not directly related to the ongoing criminal investigation into the Crans-Montana fire disaster. The presumption of innocence continues to apply.