Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana that claimed 40 lives, the operator of the "Le Constellation" bar was remanded in custody on Friday. The Valais public prosecutor's office justified the move with a possible flight risk.

According to "24 heures", the public prosecutor's office sees a possible flight risk.

The compulsory measures court of the canton of Valais will decide on the detention within 48 hours.

The operator of the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana was remanded in custody on Friday after being questioned by the Valais public prosecutor's office. This was reported by "24 heures". The interrogation took place in Sion.

The couple appeared for questioning in the morning. The investigation should clarify whether the couple is to blame for the disaster.

The public prosecutor's office requested pre-trial detention due to a possible flight risk. The measure must be confirmed by the compulsory measures court of the canton of Valais within 48 hours.

On January 4, the Valais cantonal police announced that the conditions for pre-trial detention were not met at the time. There was "no indication that the accused wanted to evade criminal proceedings or a possible sentence by fleeing", it said at the time.

However, a criminal investigation was opened on the same day. Jacques and Jessica M. are accused of involuntary manslaughter, involuntary bodily harm and negligently causing a conflagration. The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.

40 victims, 116 injured

The investigation focuses on the fire on New Year's Eve, in which 40 people died and 116 were injured in the basement of a bar. Among the victims are numerous minors from a total of seven countries.

According to previous findings, the ceiling cladding made of sound-absorbing foam caught fire after employees of the bar used bottles with fireworks on them. The fire spread to the basement area within a very short space of time.