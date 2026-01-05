Shortly before the fire in Crans-Montana, the operator of the bar "Le Constellation" wanted to expand his establishment further. Building applications, plans and earlier conversions are now the focus of the investigation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The operator of the "Le Constellation" bar submitted a planning application in December 2025 to extend the enclosed veranda.

The plans show doors and escape routes that did not comply with the applicable regulations.

It is still unclear whether previous conversions in 2015 were approved correctly. Show more

Shortly before the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the operator of the Le Constellation bar was planning to further expand his establishment. As reported by RTS, a planning application was submitted on 19 December 2025. The aim was to extend the enclosed, covered terrace in order to accommodate even more guests inside.

At the same time, according to research by RTS, a side exit from the veranda was to be removed. The planned construction work was not due to start until 2026. Nevertheless, from today's perspective, it is clear that if the extension had already been implemented, there would have been even more people in the closed veranda on New Year's Eve - with potentially serious consequences for escape routes.

The publicly available documents also contain older building plans. Among other things, they show an inner door with a width of 1.50 meters, the opening direction of which does not comply with the regulations. The door does not open in the direction of escape. According to RTS, the same applies to the door to the veranda, which also opens inwards instead of outwards.

The veranda can be clearly seen on numerous videos of the night of the fire. Several people are desperately trying to escape there, blocked by other guests pushing towards the central exit.

One important point of the investigation remains unresolved: Were the extensive renovations from 2015 legally approved correctly? Among other things, sound-insulating foam was installed during this phase - materials that played a decisive role in the fire.

As was revealed at the weekend, the official publications do not include a public notice for the interior work. However, a planning application from 2015 for the façade is documented. This provided for the installation of a sliding glass structure and a retractable roof over the terrace.

Planning application only submitted retrospectively

According to research by RTS, this planning application was only submitted three months after work began. Photos from the period between June and October 2015 show that renovations - particularly to the interior - were already underway. This work was documented by the operator himself and published on social networks.

During this phase, the terrace was rebuilt, the staircase from the basement was narrowed and the aforementioned insulation materials were installed, among other things. The construction project was completed in December 2015. The operator had already submitted an application for an operating license in July of the same year. The bar opened for business in December 2015.

The planning application from 2015 was not submitted by the operator couple who were later charged, but by the owner of the building at the time, a Swiss citizen from Crans-Montana.

Whether and to what extent the conversions were approved is now part of the ongoing criminal investigation. The authorities are currently examining the construction files, the permits, the execution of the work and compliance with fire protection and escape route regulations.