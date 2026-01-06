Jessica and Jacques M. ran the bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana. They say they do not want to shirk their responsibility. Bild: X

After the devastating fire on New Year's Eve, the owners of the bar in Crans-Montana are speaking out for the first time. They are concerned, want to cooperate - and are the focus of the investigation.

The operators of the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, where a catastrophic fire occurred on New Year's Eve, have stated that they do not wish to shirk their responsibility. They wrote this in a statement to the AFP news agency.

"We are devastated and full of grief," said Jacques and Jessica Moretti. It was the couple's first public statement after the Valais public prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation against them on Saturday for involuntary manslaughter, involuntary bodily harm and negligently causing a fire.

In the statement sent by their lawyers, the couple assured that they had full confidence in the investigators and would help to clear everything up. "You can be assured that we will cooperate fully with them in this regard and that we will not attempt to shirk our responsibilities in any way," the couple emphasized in the statement.

In the text, they stated that their "constant thoughts" were with the victims, their families and the injured and praised the "courage" of the rescue workers.

Owner is known to the judiciary

According to insiders, Jacques Moretti was known to the French judiciary for pimping. He was arrested in 2005 in the Savoie department south of Geneva and sentenced to prison in 2008.

According to the French daily newspaper "Le Dauphiné Libéré", based in Grenoble, he was accused of recruiting young women in France to work in a Geneva massage parlor. The same source reported that Moretti's conviction was linked to a ban on running a business in France.

According to another source familiar with the case, Moretti was charged in seven other cases, notably for fraud, without a conviction.

Following the fire disaster in their bar in Crans-Montana, Jacques and Jessica Moretti were neither remanded in custody nor placed under house arrest in Valais.