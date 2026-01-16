Public prosecutor's office demandsBar operators to post 400,000 francs bail
Sven Ziegler
16.1.2026
Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the Valais public prosecutor's office wants to bind the alleged operators to the proceedings with high financial guarantees. Jacques and Jessica Moretti are facing a total of CHF 400,000 bail.
16.01.2026, 14:56
16.01.2026, 15:36
Sven Ziegler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
The Valais public prosecutor's office is demanding 200,000 francs bail each from Jacques Moretti and Jessica Moretti.
The compulsory measures court is examining whether and to what amount bail should be set.
The court speaks of a strong suspicion and a real risk of escape, but provides for alternative measures to detention.
In the case of Jessica Moretti, the public prosecutor's office did not request pre-trial detention. Instead, they proposed measures to reduce the risk of absconding. These include a ban on leaving the country, the confiscation of all identity documents, a strict reporting obligation and the wearing of an electronic ankle bracelet. The question of bail was left open by the court for the time being and will be determined after further clarification.
As no detention had been requested, the court was also unable to order Jessica Moretti to be remanded in custody.
Jacques Moretti remains in custody until bail is determined
The compulsory measures court ruled differently in the case of Jacques Moretti. The public prosecutor applied for him to be remanded in custody and for the same alternative measures as for his wife - including bail of CHF 200,000.
The court considers the risk that Jacques Moretti could evade the proceedings by fleeing or absconding to be probable and very real. He will therefore remain in custody pending a decision on the amount and granting of bail.
With regard to the amount of bail requested, the public prosecutor's office states that Jacques Moretti currently has no regular income. However, the couple owns mortgaged property and leased vehicles. Under these circumstances, bail of CHF 200,000 per person would appear to be appropriate.