Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the Valais public prosecutor's office wants to bind the alleged operators to the proceedings with high financial guarantees. Jacques and Jessica Moretti are facing a total of CHF 400,000 bail.

The Valais public prosecutor's office is demanding 200,000 francs bail each from Jacques Moretti and Jessica Moretti.

The compulsory measures court is examining whether and to what amount bail should be set.

The court speaks of a strong suspicion and a real risk of escape, but provides for alternative measures to detention.

As reported by RTS, the Valais public prosecutor's office is applying for substitute measures to be ordered against the Moretti couple instead of pre-trial detention. The central element is bail totaling CHF 400,000, divided between the two accused.

In the case of Jessica Moretti, the public prosecutor's office did not request pre-trial detention. Instead, they proposed measures to reduce the risk of absconding. These include a ban on leaving the country, the confiscation of all identity documents, a strict reporting obligation and the wearing of an electronic ankle bracelet. The question of bail was left open by the court for the time being and will be determined after further clarification.

As no detention had been requested, the court was also unable to order Jessica Moretti to be remanded in custody.

Jacques Moretti remains in custody until bail is determined

The compulsory measures court ruled differently in the case of Jacques Moretti. The public prosecutor applied for him to be remanded in custody and for the same alternative measures as for his wife - including bail of CHF 200,000.

In its decision, the court stated that there were strong suspicions of involuntary manslaughter, involuntary bodily harm and negligently causing a fire. The rapid spread of the fire was particularly significant, indicating possible breaches of fire safety regulations. There were also indications that the staff had not been sufficiently informed about the dangers of pyrotechnics in enclosed spaces.

The court considers the risk that Jacques Moretti could evade the proceedings by fleeing or absconding to be probable and very real. He will therefore remain in custody pending a decision on the amount and granting of bail.

With regard to the amount of bail requested, the public prosecutor's office states that Jacques Moretti currently has no regular income. However, the couple owns mortgaged property and leased vehicles. Under these circumstances, bail of CHF 200,000 per person would appear to be appropriate.