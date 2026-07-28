Switzerland remains on high alert due to the drought. Fire bans or restrictions are currently in effect in all cantons. In many places, August 1 will also be celebrated without private fireworks. Here’s an overview.

There will be significantly fewer fireworks to enjoy on August 1 this year than in previous years.

Heavy fines may be imposed Barbecues, fireworks, bonfires—what am I actually still allowed to do on August 1?

Here's what it's all about Strict fire bans remain in effect in Switzerland due to the drought.

Barbecuing with charcoal and setting off private fireworks are prohibited in many places.

Anyone who violates the rules risks heavy fines and other consequences. Summary created with

Fire Ban

Although there has been regional rainfall in recent days, the risk of wildfires in Switzerland remains high in many areas. Currently, restrictions on outdoor fires are in effect in all 26 cantons—depending on the region, these range from a complete ban on fires to a ban on fires in the forest and its immediate surroundings.

The regulations are particularly strict in western Switzerland, southern Switzerland, and parts of eastern Switzerland. In some of these areas, the authorities have imposed a general ban on fires in all outdoor areas. This means that not only are open fires prohibited, but so is barbecuing with charcoal—even at designated barbecue areas. In addition, it is prohibited to carelessly discard lit cigarettes or matches.

In many other regions, the ban is limited to forests and their surrounding areas. The canton of Graubünden is an exception: there, the restrictions do not apply throughout the entire canton, but only in specific areas.

Grilling

Where a fire ban is in effect, barbecuing with disposable or charcoal grills is generally prohibited as well. The reason: Due to the ongoing drought, even a single spark or a stray ember can be enough to start a fire. Disposable grills are particularly problematic because they can transfer heat directly to the ground, thereby endangering dry vegetation.

Disposable grills are currently banned in many places. Keystone

Anyone who wants to barbecue despite a fire ban must find alternatives. Gas or electric grills are often still permitted, since they can be turned on and off in a controlled manner and do not leave behind any glowing charcoal embers. Barbecuing is also still permitted in some cases on private balconies or patios—provided the grill is placed on a fire-resistant surface and there are no stricter local regulations in effect.

Fireworks

In areas where a fire ban is already in effect, setting off fireworks is generally not permitted. In light of the National Day on August 1, numerous cantons have further tightened their regulations and issued an explicit ban on private fireworks.

Some cantons, such as Valais, have responded by imposing additional bans: For example, fireworks may no longer be sold within the canton's territory.

However, some cantons are allowing exceptions for large-scale fireworks displays that have already been approved. For example, the two major fireworks displays on Lake Thun are expected to go ahead as planned. In other cantons as well—such as Thurgau and St. Gallen, as well as Basel-Stadt and Baselland—some planned large-scale events featuring fireworks will be held.

Also coming in 2026: The fireworks display during the Swiss National Day celebrations on Lake Thun. Keystone

Other cantons, on the other hand, have completely done away with special permits. For example, the well-known “Fire on the Rocks” fireworks display at the Rhine Falls in the canton of Schaffhausen has been canceled this year.

These penalties may apply

Anyone who sets off fireworks or barbecues despite a fire ban can expect to be fined. The amount of the fine may vary by region—ranging from 100 to several thousand francs.

Furthermore, if a field or forest fire is started, the person responsible is liable for any resulting damage and for the costs of emergency response operations. As a rule, this also results in criminal proceedings.

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