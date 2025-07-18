First a barn burns, then a residential building. The extinguishing water carries oil into the Aare. Kantonspolizei Bern

A barn and a house caught fire in Wynau BE on Friday night. The fire department brought the fire under control. In the process, extinguishing water contaminated with oil got into the River Aare.

On Friday night, a barn and a house caught fire in Wynau BE. The residents bring themselves to safety.

The fire department put out the fire, but extinguishing water contaminated with oil got into the River Aare.

The authorities set up an oil barrier on the Aare between Wynau and Ruppoldingen. The Kapo Bern advises against walking on the banks and navigating the Aare in this area. Show more

On Friday night, a barn caught fire in Wynau BE. It spread to the house next door. When the fire department

A barn caught fire in Wynau BE on Friday night. The flames spread to a residential building. When the fire department arrives, the barn is already ablaze.

According to the Bern cantonal police, five people have brought themselves to safety. The fire department only rescued the cat from the burning house. A vet examined the animal afterwards.

Extinguishing water contaminated with oil ends up in the River Aare

In the course of the extinguishing work, water contaminated with oil enters the River Aare. The fire departments therefore set up an oil barrier between Wynau BE and Ruppoldingen SO.

The cantonal police advise against walking on the banks and navigating the Aare between Wynau and Ruppoldingen. The instructions of the local authorities should be followed.

The house is no longer habitable. The Fire and Explosions Department of the Bern Cantonal Police has begun an investigation into the cause of the fire and the extent of the material damage.