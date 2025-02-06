Federal Council candidate Pfister speaks now"Barracks are more familiar to me than the Federal Palace"
For the first time since announcing his candidacy, Martin Pfister speaks to the media. blue News reports live.
10.55 a.m.
Urban or rural representative?
He is a representative of urban areas, says Pfister in conclusion. But he lives in a part of the village with 1000 inhabitants and therefore knows this too.
That concludes the media conference. blue News will continue to closely follow the race for Viola Amherd's successor.
10.48 a.m.
What about your language skills?
"It's clear that I need to develop my language skills," says Pfister. His knowledge of French dates back to his time in the military. "But I'm convinced that this would improve quickly if I were elected."
10.38 a.m.
Biggest challenge in the DDPS?
"If I were elected, I would have to get to grips with the dossier very quickly," says Pfister. But that would also apply if Markus Ritter were elected. He believes the biggest challenge currently facing the DDPS is establishing the army's defense capability. "The current projects must now be implemented very quickly."
10.36 a.m.
DDPS only as a stepping stone department?
"If I were to take over the DDPS, it doesn't make sense to change departments again after just a few years," says Pfister. If he is elected, he would like to commit to at least two terms as head of the DDPS. In principle, however, he could also imagine working in another department. However, he makes it clear: "If I were ever to head the Department of Economic Affairs, the Zug economic model could never be elevated to national level."
10.32 a.m.
"I can also be elected for the SVP"
"I am convinced that I am also electable for the SVP parliamentary group," says Pfister. But of course he also wants to talk to the left-wing camp as well as the FDP and GLP.
10.30 a.m.
Campaigning despite government council office
Despite his candidacy, he also wants to continue to perform his duties as a member of the cantonal government to the best of his ability. One advantage in this respect is that the election campaign will not take long. The by-election will take place on March 12. "This is now a stress test for a possible Federal Council office," says Pfister.
10.25 a.m.
"My personality sets me apart from Markus Ritter"
"My personality and experience set me apart from Markus Ritter," says Pfister. But he has great respect for his rival.
10.22 a.m.
Did Gerhard Pfister persuade you?
"Gerhard Pfister and I know each other well, he is also a politician from Zug," says Pfister. However, he and other politicians merely encouraged him to run. There was no question of persuading him.
Pfister answers the question in English - a language in which his competitor Markus Ritter says he still has a lot of room for improvement.
10.20 a.m.
Days of silence
"I have prepared myself for today and the next few days," says Pfister. It would also have given media representatives the opportunity to find out more about him. Since announcing his candidacy on Monday, he has not yet answered any questions.
10.15 a.m.
Just an alibi candidacy?
Pfister is asked whether he only wants to do his party a favor with his candidacy. He replies in the negative: "This is a great opportunity for me and my canton. It's not just a favor for my party."
10.14 a.m.
Thanks to the family
"I would like to thank my family and my party for their trust," concludes Pfister - in German and French.
The media now have the opportunity to ask questions.
10.13 a.m.
"I want to and can take on responsibility"
He wants to use the coming weeks to network with parliamentarians and familiarize himself with the dossiers. "I want to and can take on responsibility," says Pfister.
10.11 a.m.
Barracks instead of the Federal Palace
"A military barracks feels even more familiar to me today than the Federal Palace," says Pfister, who holds the rank of colonel. Even in these geopolitically tense times, he is confident that he can lead the DDPS.
10.08 a.m.
A country that retains its inner center
Pfister explains that he sees his work in the executive as a rational task. During his time on the Zug cantonal government, he has learned to make quick decisions. "I stand for a Switzerland that retains its inner center," says Pfister. As a member of the cantonal government, he has always been aware that "an economically strong canton can also be a social canton."
10.05 a.m.
"I want to become a Federal Councillor with a lot of humility"
"Only a few people know me beyond the cantonal borders," says Martin Pfister. He is looking forward to the opportunity to introduce himself to the Swiss population. He has discussed the decision with his family and friends. Now he is certain: "I want to become a Federal Councillor with a lot of humility."
10.03 a.m.
"Time for another Federal Councillor from Central Switzerland"
"After more than 20 years, it's about time that another Federal Councillor came from Central Switzerland," says Rust.
Now Pfister takes the floor.
10.01 a.m.
"Monday was a happy day for Mitte Kanton Zug"
"Monday was a happy day for the Zug Cantonal Center Party," says Peter Rust, President of the Zug Cantonal Center Party. "We are proud that we were able to nominate Martin Pfister as a candidate for the Federal Council." Pfister is not known for making quick decisions, which is why he took his time with the decision.
9.56 a.m.
Martin Pfister has arrived
9.40 a.m.
The journalists arrive
The Rathus-Schüür in Baar ZG is slowly filling up with media representatives. In around 20 minutes, Martin Pfister will be answering questions about his candidacy for the Federal Council for the first time.
9.20 a.m.
A warm welcome!
At 10 a.m., Martin Pfister speaks for the first time about his candidacy for the Federal Council. blue News reports live.
Pfister only made a statement via a media release on Monday. He did not want to speak - until now. He will appear before the microphones for the first time on Thursday at 10 a.m. blue News will be reporting live from Baar and broadcasting the conference via ticker and stream.