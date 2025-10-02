Several doctors are working in Switzerland without a license. Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

An international research team uncovers them: Several doctors who have lost their licenses abroad are continuing to treat patients in Switzerland. Politicians and experts are sounding the alarm - and calling for Switzerland to finally join the EU warning system.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several doctors who have had their licenses revoked abroad are now working unhindered in Switzerland.

These include a doctor from Norway who was convicted of sexual acts with female patients.

Experts see the lack of an EU warning system for Switzerland as a serious danger for patients. Show more

An international media search in over 40 countries shows that At least 134 doctors around the world continue to practice despite having their license revoked.

In Switzerland, this currently affects six doctors - including a doctor who was convicted in Norway of sexually assaulting female patients and whose license was revoked by the health authorities in 2010. Today, he works unhindered in a Zurich practice, as the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes on Thursday.

How can this happen? According to the Zurich Office of Public Health, doctors must submit an extract from their criminal record and a so-called "Certificate of Good Standing" from the last five years when applying for a license. However, authorities are dependent on completeness. If previous misconduct is concealed, it can go unnoticed.

"Every case like this is one too many"

The problem is not new: it has been shown before that the Swiss medical register is susceptible to abuse. For example, the case of a woman who falsely registered as a doctor - without ever having studied medicine - has already come to light.

Particularly tricky: Unlike the EU, Switzerland is not part of an international warning system that exchanges information about banned doctors. As a result, local authorities often remain in the dark - and conversely, other countries do not automatically learn of withdrawals in Switzerland. Research shows that at least 15 doctors who have been banned in this country are now continuing to work abroad.

For SP National Councillor Brigitte Crottaz, it is clear: "This is a serious threat to patient safety." Yvonne Gilli, President of the Swiss Medical Association FMH, also calls for consequences in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper: "Networking with the EU warning system would help enormously in combating the problem." Because, says Gilli: "Every such case is one too many."