A 46-year-old man left a restaurant in Bern without paying. But the supposed "savings" ended in an escalation with the police - and a hefty bill.

There was verbal abuse, threats and violence at the police station.

The man received a conditional fine and has to pay a total of 1,000 francs. Show more

At the end of May, a case of binge drinking escalated in Bern. A 46-year-old German man and his companion had eaten in a restaurant in the city center, but did not pay the bill of around 70 francs. The couple left the restaurant but were stopped by the police at the station a short time later, as theBerner Zeitungnewspaper reports.

They were supposed to have a discussion with the landlord at the station - but this never took place. The man initially refused to give his personal details, spat on the floor several times and soiled the establishment with leftover food.

According to the penalty order, he insulted the officers as "fucking cops" and threatened a police officer: "If I see you outside, I'll break you." He also made a gesture with his hand over his neck.

Fine of 1000 francs

The situation escalated further: the man threw his pants at a police officer, lashed out and eventually had to be brought to the ground. As he was heavily intoxicated, he was found to have reduced culpability.

According to the "Berner Zeitung", the verdict was nevertheless clear: He received a conditional prison sentence of 20 days and a conditional fine of 600 francs for violence and threats against officers, verbal abuse, carousing and other offenses.

In addition, a fine of 550 francs and legal costs of 450 francs were imposed - a total of 1000 francs for an evening that had started with 70 francs.

Binge drinkers are a constant source of annoyance in restaurants - even in vacation regions. Just at the beginning of the month, it became known that a Japanese restaurant in the Veneto region is particularly often affected.