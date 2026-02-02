Gaëtan lay in a coma for days after the inferno. Screenshot RTS

One month after the devastating fire at the "Le Constellation" club in Crans-Montana, survivors and relatives are speaking out. In TV programs, they describe their memories of New Year's Eve - and the difficult time afterwards.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Survivors of the Crans-Montana fire talk publicly about their experiences for the first time.

Many of the injured are still being treated in hospital and some families are temporarily living away from home.

Relatives criticize the lack of contact with Swiss authorities and call for a reappraisal. Show more

One month after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, everyday life has come to a standstill for many of those affected. In several broadcasts on RTS television in French-speaking Switzerland, survivors and relatives describe how they experienced the night of January 1 - and how much the consequences still affect them today.

28-year-old Gaëtan was working as a bartender in the club "Le Constellation" on New Year's Eve. In the program "Mise au point", he reports that the party began quietly. At around 1.30 a.m., however, he noticed that something was wrong downstairs in the building. "I still remember the first screams, the first warning cries when the fire broke out," says Gaëtan. A feeling of panic gripped him, but he still tried to help.

He remembers the crush in the stairwell. "I protected myself with my arm so as to inhale as little smoke as possible and tried to pull someone with me," he says. After that, his memory fades. Looking back, he almost feels protected by the fact that he has no images of burning people in his head.

Gaëtan was in a coma for several days after the fire - first at the CHUV in Lausanne and later in a hospital in Paris. He suffered burns to his arms, back, head and face, and at times there was also a risk of his lungs collapsing. He has since returned to live with his parents in the south of France and speaks of a long road to psychological recovery.

Criticism of former employers

In the RTS program, Gaëtan is also critical of the weeks leading up to the fire. He had only started at the club at the beginning of December and quickly noticed problems - such as expired food or very young guests.

He was particularly disappointed with the way his former employers handled the situation. "I find it absurd that they are trying to shift the blame onto their employees," he says.

"Everything has been at a standstill since New Year's Eve"

Around seventy people with serious injuries are still being treated in hospital, reports RTS. Their relatives also have their say in another documentary. "For us, 2026 doesn't exist. Everything has been at a standstill since New Year's Eve," says Lionel Aubrun, whose son Matthieu was seriously injured in the fire.

The 27-year-old suffered burns to around a quarter of his body and severe lung damage. The family temporarily moved around 170 kilometers away to be as close to him as possible. Rehabilitation will take years: Skin grafts would have to heal completely, and direct sunlight would be taboo for a long time.

Other parents report similar experiences. Xavier Mittaz commutes between Sion and Lyon, where his 17-year-old son is being treated. "We try to be strong because we have to pass this strength on to our son," he says. In several families, entire groups of friends have been affected.

Desire to come to terms with the situation

Several families have filed a complaint. They are demanding clarification as to how the disaster could have happened.

At the same time, relatives criticize what they see as a lack of contact with the Swiss authorities. The Victim Assistance Act does apply. But the burden - both emotional and organizational - is enormous.

"I don't feel any anger or revenge," says Aubrun. "But I think there are people who have failed. And they must be held accountable."