A base jumper died on Friday lunchtime after jumping with a wingsuit. An investigation has been launched.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A base jumper died in a fatal accident after jumping with a wingsuit on the ridge of the Eiger in Grindelwald BE on Friday afternoon. According to current police information, the man jumped from the "Eiger South" jump point, whereupon he collided with the terrain and crashed.

The 34-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Bern was reported missing to the cantonal police shortly after midday on Friday. The emergency services were immediately deployed and initiated appropriate search measures, as the police reported on Saturday.

During a search flight, the emergency services were finally able to locate a person on the Challifirn glacier (south side of the Eiger). The man could only be recovered dead, according to the statement.

The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation into the accident under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.