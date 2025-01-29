A base jumper crashed on Tuesday afternoon in the Lauterbrunnen Valley in the Bernese Oberland. Kantonspolizei Bern

On Tuesday morning, a base jumper had a fatal accident in the Lauterbrunnen Valley in the Bernese Oberland. The police have launched an investigation into the accident.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday morning, a fatal accident occurred in the Lauterbrunnen Valley in the Bernese Oberland.

A base jumper crashed.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident. Show more

A base jumper crashed in the Lauterbrunnen Valley in the Bernese Oberland on Tuesday afternoon. Rescue workers were only able to determine the man's death on site.

He had previously climbed to the "Dumpster" jump site above the village of Stechelberg with a colleague, as reported by the Bernese cantonal police on Wednesday. The man jumped after his colleague and, for reasons that are still unclear, got into difficulties during the flight and crashed.

The base jumper could only be recovered dead. According to the police, there are clues to the identity of the deceased, but formal identification is still pending. The police have started an investigation into the accident.