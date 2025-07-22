The man died on the spot. (symbolic image) sda

A fatal base jumping accident occurred on the Grande Dent de Morcles in the canton of Vaud on Sunday: a 33-year-old American was caught by a gust of wind and fatally injured.

Sven Ziegler

On Sunday shortly after 1 p.m., eyewitnesses reported a serious accident in the mountains to the Vaudois police. A group of four base jumpers were using wingsuits to jump from the Petite Dent de Morcles. During the jump, a 33-year-old American was caught by a sudden gust of wind, went off course and hit a ledge around 100 meters below.

Despite the rapid deployment of mountain patrols, rescue teams and a Rega helicopter, the man could only be recovered dead. The authorities confirmed that the deceased was in Switzerland as a tourist.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, together with specialized investigators from the Vaud cantonal police, has launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. Base jumping is considered a high-risk extreme sport, which is why the investigators are now also examining the weather conditions and equipment of the accident victim.