Young women were working for less than four francs an hour in a Basel beauty salon. The operator has now been held accountable for several breaches of the law.

A beauty salon in Basel's St. Johann district was targeted by the authorities. The reason: young women were working there for an hourly wage of less than four francs, as reported by "bz Basel". The 40-year-old operator of the salon paid her employees far below the statutory minimum wage, which has been in force in the canton of Basel-Stadt since July 2022. At that time, the minimum wage was 22.83 francs per hour; it is now 23.92 francs.

According to the report, the investigations led to a penalty order that provides a detailed insight into the violations of the minimum wage law. A total of 34 penalty orders have been issued since the law was introduced, seven of which have been contested. However, six of these appeals were withdrawn.

In the specific case, a 22-year-old employee worked 364 hours for an hourly wage of 3.64 francs. A 20-year-old was paid as little as 3.45 francs per hour, while a 19-year-old employee worked 500 hours for a variable wage of between three and five francs. None of the employees had any professional training, which also applied to the manager.

The boss herself is untrained

The operator carried out cosmetic procedures without the appropriate qualifications, including injecting hyaluronic acid and using laser devices without a certificate of conformity. She also imported medicines and used unauthorized devices such as a high-intensity ultrasound device to smooth out wrinkles. The authorities confiscated these devices and medicines as some substances had expired.

One customer suffered severe pain after a hyaluronic acid injection and demanded 4000 francs in compensation. Two other customers also made civil claims, including a 16-year-old girl. The former employees did not claim any wages, presumably out of ignorance of their rights.

According to "bz Basel", the public prosecutor's office imposed a conditional fine of 180 daily rates of CHF 100 on the operator, with a three-year probation period. In addition, she must pay a fine of CHF 12,000 and legal costs of CHF 3,000. As no appeal was lodged against the penalty order, the case is now closed.