The staff of a catering company are waiting for their wages. (symbolic image) Sina Schuldt/dpa

Courts find in favor of employees, but many don't see a single franc: In Basel, cases are piling up in which employees of a catering company are waiting in vain for their wages.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Basel, employees of a catering company are repeatedly awarded wages, but payments are not made.

Mail and court letters often do not reach the companies responsible and proceedings come to nothing.

Authorities and those affected report a system of company changes, unpaid bills and a lack of response. Show more

At first glance, starting a career in a café in Basel seems attractive. The hourly wage is even slightly higher than the Basel-Stadt minimum. However, according to research by "bz Basel", the picture quickly changes for many employees: the pay arrives - and then suddenly stops.

Several of those affected report unanimously that they have not received any more transfers after the first payments. Those who follow up are sometimes no longer scheduled for shifts. One young employee describes how even interventions from family members came to nothing.

The situation is complicated by a network of several companies. The business is run by one company, while the employees are officially employed by another, as reported by "bz Basel". Written reminders to these companies are regularly returned - with the note that the recipients cannot be reached at the address given.

Letters from authorities also disappear into nirvana

This also leads to an unusual process in court. Because postal items cannot be delivered, hearings are advertised publicly. As a rule, the defendant does not appear, which is why the employees' claims are upheld. However, a judgment in these cases does not automatically mean that the money will flow.

Authorities are also affected. For example, an attempt by a tax administration to collect outstanding amounts was unsuccessful. According to the report, one company concerned was passed on shortly before it was seized and later declared bankrupt. The outstanding receivables had to be written off.

Similar patterns are also evident in other establishments associated with the entrepreneur. Some businesses are only open to a limited extent or have been practically closed for a long time. Suppliers are reporting unpaid invoices and even rent payments are reportedly not being paid in some cases.

Affected entrepreneur rejects accusations

One piece of correspondence explains the situation with internal problems. There has been "a change in the accounting department" and work is underway to rectify the situation. Payments have been promised, it says. According to the landlords and those affected, however, these announcements did not materialize.

According to "bz Basel", the entrepreneur concerned himself rejects the accusations and speaks of a media campaign via his lawyer. He has not responded to specific inquiries about new allegations.