A 62-year-old German man from Basel is accused of sending numerous hate messages, including some to FOPH Director Anne Lévy. The prosecution is seeking a prison sentence and inpatient therapy, while the defense is pleading for an acquittal.

The trial against a suspected author of hate messages at the Basel-Stadt Criminal Court is proceeding rapidly. (File photo)

Prosecutor calls for therapy instead of prison Basel hate speech trial proceeds without the defendant

A 62-year-old German man from Basel is accused of sending numerous hate messages, including some targeting FOPH Director Anne Lévy. The defendant was excused from attending Tuesday’s hearing at the Basel Criminal Court.

Consequently, no questioning took place in the morning, and the evidentiary proceedings were closed immediately after opening. The closing arguments followed directly.

The prosecution sought a 15-month prison sentence, to be suspended in favor of inpatient therapy due to the defendant’s severe mental illness. It also sought a fine of 30 daily rates.

The defense, however, sought to have their client acquitted of the charges on the grounds of lack of criminal responsibility. They considered compulsory therapy to be disproportionate.

The verdict is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday at 4 p.m.