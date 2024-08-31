The Basel cantonal government has published the planned budget for the Eurovision Song Contest: it will cost CHF 35 million to stage.

The Basel Government Council has announced the planned budget for the Eurovision Song Contest.

The costs amount to around 35 million francs.

These are the largest items of the ESC 2025.

Consideration is also being given to cyber defense. Show more

The Basel cantonal government has announced the expected expenditure for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in detail. For example, the government has requested half a million francs to defend against cyber attacks.

The Basel government council expects the largest expenditure item to be a good 14.6 million francs for infrastructure and the loss of revenue in the St. Jakob area, as the canton of Basel-Stadt wrote in a statement on Saturday night.

The Grand Council is expected to decide on the net expenditure totaling around 35 million francs on September 11.

Support for the police

The cantonal government expects to spend around 7.9 million francs on security, rescue and cyber security. In order to guarantee security, cooperation with other police forces in Switzerland will be necessary, the government wrote in its proposal.

The fire department will probably be able to cover the operations with existing resources. Additional vehicles should be available for the ambulance service, for example.

Cyber defense plays an increasingly important role at an international event. Major attacks have regularly occurred during previous events. The canton therefore wants to protect the cantonal IT infrastructure, which includes the St. Jakobshalle, from attacks in advance.

Public transport

The costs for the accommodation and welcome events also amount to a good CHF 5 million. According to the proposal, guests will be received at welcome desks at the airport and train stations, similar to the way Art Basel is organized.

Around CHF 2 million has been budgeted for transportation and public transport. The aim is for out-of-town ESC guests and the local population to travel to the event venues by public transport wherever possible, according to the application.

A concert in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel - here by DJ Bobo in May 2012. KEYSTONE

The net expenditure also includes accompanying events at CHF 915,000 as well as project organization and communication at CHF 800,000. CHF 500,000 is requested for the supporting program in Basel's city centre, which is free of charge for the public and guests.

FC Basel supports the staging of the event

The nine shows in the St. Jakobshalle and the large public viewing event in the St. Jakob football stadium should cover their costs. Ticket sales and catering are expected to generate CHF 2.5 million, according to the press release.

FC Basel supported the project. The stadium should be ready in time for the European Women's Football Championship. The Eurovision Village at Messe Basel is being supported by the Swisslos Fund Basel-Stadt with a maximum of 2.14 million francs.

The canton is expecting tens of thousands of fans to travel to Basel during the ESC 2025. The aim of the event is to reach an audience of millions, wrote the cantonal government. It expects "considerable" financial added value. He referred to the ESC 2023 in Liverpool, where the added value amounted to CHF 62 million.

