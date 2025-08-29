The employees are said to have worked 15 hours a day. Unsplash

Employees allegedly worked under precarious conditions in an Asian restaurant in Basel. The public prosecutor's office is investigating human trafficking - but the accused have been released.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A pair of landlords allegedly made employees in Basel work for starvation wages and under surveillance.

The victims were taken to a shelter and investigations into human trafficking are ongoing.

The court doubts the accusation and released the accused from custody. Show more

In Basel, a suspected case of human trafficking in the catering industry is causing a stir. As reported by the Basler Zeitung, a pair of landlords are suspected of having massively exploited employees in their restaurant.

One worker described how he had worked up to 15 hours a day for around 1,000 francs a month - and even more at weekends. He was housed in video-monitored accommodation provided by the employer. Cameras were also installed in the restaurant itself. In addition, the landlords had withheld the passports of their employees.

The public prosecutor's office in Basel is investigating human trafficking. "These are isolated cases, but they do exist," a lawyer from the Violence Protection and Victim Support Unit told the Basler Zeitung newspaper. Victims are often in poor health during police operations - both physically and mentally.

Released from custody

The accused couple deny the allegations. They argue that they simply needed time to set up the restaurant to Swiss standards. Because the couple live in Basel, own property and have two children, the Court of Appeal did not consider them to be a flight risk and released them after almost three months in custody.

It is particularly problematic that perpetrators often portray themselves as victims during the proceedings, explains a prosecutor in charge: "Every human trafficker I have accused has stated in court that they have only done good to the victims."

For the victims, however, the promises turn out to be a nightmare. According to the court, there is clear evidence of abuses - including poor working conditions, surveillance and the confiscation of passports. However, whether the accusation of human trafficking stands up in law remains controversial.

The criminal proceedings against the couple have not yet been concluded. It remains to be seen when charges will be brought.