Curious case deals with commission Basel lawyer unavailable due to carnival - prisoner stands alone in court

Sven Ziegler

13.3.2026

The law firm closed for several days due to the Basel carnival.
A law firm was unavailable for several days during the Basel carnival. As a result, one man had to attend his prison trial without legal representation.

13.03.2026, 11:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A law firm in Basel was unavailable for several days during the carnival.
  • A prisoner therefore had to attend his detention hearing without a lawyer.
  • Nevertheless, the supervisory commission saw no reason for disciplinary proceedings.
An unusual case from Basel is causing discussion in legal circles. A man had to attend his detention hearing without legal representation because the law firm responsible was unavailable for several days during the Basel carnival. This was reported by the Tamedia newspapers on Friday.

According to a decision by the supervisory commission for lawyers in the canton of Basel-Stadt, a judge had therefore filed a disciplinary complaint against the law firm.

The man in question had been taken into custody for deportation on Carnival Tuesday. For the subsequent judicial review of the detention, he was to be represented by a Basel law firm that had previously advised him on migration law matters.

Law firm unavailable for four days

According to the decision, the judge made several attempts to contact the law firm. However, telephone calls over several days and an urgent electronic message went unanswered.

As no one responded, the man had to go through his detention hearing without legal representation.

In the judge's opinion, this could constitute a breach of professional duties. Lawyers must always ensure that courts, authorities and clients can reach them.

Fasnacht played a decisive role

However, the Supervisory Commission came to a different conclusion. It decided that being unavailable for more than four days did not justify disciplinary proceedings in this case. The decisive factor was that it was not an ongoing case in which the law firm should have expected to be contacted at short notice.

In addition, the commission expressly referred to a local peculiarity: during the Basel carnival, many stores and service providers are traditionally closed or only accessible to a limited extent.

For a law firm in the city center, it was therefore not absolutely necessary to expressly inform the authorities of the temporary closure.

