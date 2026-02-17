Traffic education in kindergartens in the Basel region is being cut due to a lack of staff (symbolic image) sda

In the Basel region, road safety education in kindergartens is in danger of disappearing. The police lack the staff to carry out all the visits. Politicians are sounding the alarm.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Basel region, road safety education in kindergartens is being abolished.

The police are prioritizing the bike test in the 4th grade.

Politicians are calling for the offer to be retained. Show more

In the canton of Basel-Landschaft, traditional road safety education in kindergartens could soon be discontinued. Due to a lack of staff, the cantonal police's traffic instruction department is no longer able to meet demand, as reported by theBlicknewspaper.

In several municipalities, the popular kindergarten visits have already been canceled. According to the police, priority is now being given to the bike test in the 4th primary class.

Since 2014, the number of school classes in the Basel region has risen by 13%, but the number of traffic instructors has remained constant at seven.

The Basel area police are currently no longer able to meet this demand. This is shown by a letter that was first reported in the "bz" newspaper. It states: "In the current constellation, we would in fact hardly be able to visit all kindergartens in the canton as usual," writes Michael Rudin, Head of Traffic Instruction.

A "no-go" for politicians

For many politicians, the impending abolition of early road safety education is a "no-go". Central district councillor Béatrix von Sury d'Aspremont is calling for the service to be reintroduced across the board: "This preventative measure is essential for kindergarten children," she told Blick.

FDP councillor Balz Stückelberger is also calling for a report on the reasons and warns of safety gaps for the youngest children. Prevention services for young people are also affected by the bottlenecks.

The SP points out that there is a lack of dangerous knowledge, especially when it comes to trendy vehicles such as e-scooters or e-scooters. The party is calling for the canton to ensure that road safety education is a "central government task".