Cantonal results live Basel residents can have taxes deducted directly from their paychecks +++ SVP scores a coup in Graubünden
Sven Ziegler
14.6.2026
In a total of 16 cantons, numerous issues are up for a vote, and elections are also taking place in three cantons. blue News keeps you up to date with our live ticker.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Elections are being held today, Sunday, in several cantons, including Glarus, Graubünden, and Baselland.
- In the canton of Zurich, three housing initiatives are on the ballot.
- blue News will keep you updated in our live ticker.
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3:42 p.m.
Greens lose seat in Basel-Landschaft government to SVP
The SVP has regained its seat in the Basel-Landschaft government. Its candidate, Matthias Liechti, won the by-election on Sunday against Philipp Schoch of the Greens, according to the State Chancellery.
According to the State Chancellery’s final results, Liechti received 45,896 votes, 230 more than the absolute majority. After all 86 municipalities in Basel-Landschaft were counted, Green Party candidate Schoch received 44,732 votes. The absolute majority was 45,661 votes. Voter turnout was 49.7 percent.
As a result, the Greens lose their seat on the five-member Basel-Landschaft government, which they have held since 2011. Their Director of Construction and Environmental Protection, Isaac Reber, will step down at the end of September.
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3:21 p.m.
Basel-Stadt is the first canton to introduce direct tax deductions from wages
Those who work and live in Basel-Stadt will be able to have their taxes deducted directly from their wages in the future. Voters approved a corresponding amendment to the tax law on Sunday. Basel-Stadt is thus the first canton to introduce direct deduction.
The decision passed with 34,312 votes in favor and 30,001 against, according to the State Chancellery. This represents a 53.4 percent “yes” vote. Voter turnout was approximately 65 percent.
The aim of the amendment is to curb tax arrears. Such a deduction is voluntary for employees. They must continue to file a tax return.
For companies with more than 50 employees, the tax deduction will be mandatory; for smaller firms, it will be voluntary. Unless the employee requests otherwise, employers in the city of Basel will automatically deduct 10 percent of the gross salary.
In Riehen and Bettingen, the rate is five percent. Employees may also choose a higher or lower deduction. The bill is a counterproposal from the parliament to an SP initiative.
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3:14 p.m.
National Overview
A quick look at the national level shows: The vote on the “10-Million Switzerland” initiative has been decided. The SVP initiative has been rejected by a majority of the cantons.
You can find everything you need to know about this in our overview ticker.
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2:56 p.m.
Vaud enshrines minimum wage in the constitution
On Sunday, the canton of Vaud delivered a mixed verdict on the introduction of a minimum wage. While the population approved enshrining this principle in the constitution, the accompanying draft laws were rejected.
Voters sided with the left and the unions, approving the constitutional initiative by a vote of 123,164 in favor to 114,929 against. This corresponds to 49.1 percent in favor and 45.9 percent against, with more than five percent of ballots left blank. The legislative initiative, which among other things provided for the introduction of a minimum wage of 23 francs per hour, was rejected.
The State Council’s counterproposal, which provided for the same wage but gave priority to collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) and included several exceptions, also failed to gain support. It narrowly failed with 118,921 “no” votes to 115,734 “yes” votes (47.5 percent “no” to 46.2 percent “yes”), again with a significant number of invalid ballots—over 12,000.
It now remains to be seen what will happen with this Vaud minimum wage, as both the legislative initiative and its counterproposal were rejected.
Voter turnout was around 54 percent.
Minimum wages already exist in five Swiss cantons—Jura, Ticino, Basel-Stadt, Neuchâtel, and Geneva—though with different models.
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2:47 p.m.
Nidwalden significantly lowers taxes for the highest incomes
Tax rates for the highest earners in the canton of Nidwalden are dropping from 2.75 to 2.59 percent. Voters approved the revision of the tax law passed by the cantonal council and rejected the counterproposal.
With 69.5 percent of the vote, the “yes” vote for the tax cut was decisive. 12,277 voters followed the conservative majority in the cantonal council, while 5,380 voted against the new tax law. Voter turnout was 59.3 percent, according to the canton.
In a separate referendum question, around 59 percent rejected the Green Party’s counterproposal. The referendum committee sought to lower the tax rate for the highest incomes—starting at 143,000 francs—only slightly, to 2.70 percent.
The government opposed a tax cut of this magnitude. The cantonal parliament had amended its draft revision against the government’s wishes. As noted in the voting materials, Nidwalden’s taxes on top incomes are already among the lowest in Switzerland.
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2:36 p.m.
Representation for Solothurn cantonal councilwomen on maternity leave is coming
New mothers will be able to have themselves represented in the Solothurn Cantonal Council for between three and twelve months. The electorate clearly approved both proposals on this matter—the amendment to the cantonal constitution and the amendment to the Cantonal Council Act.
Voters approved the amendment to the cantonal constitution with 58.6 percent of the vote in favor (Yes: 56,188; No: 39,578). Voter turnout was 53.3 percent, as the Solothurn State Chancellery announced on Sunday.
With the approval of both proposals, the person who is first on the list of alternates for the cantonal council elections will then take the seat in the cantonal council. She will have the same rights and duties as the woman she is replacing.
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2:32 p.m.
Ticino says yes to neutralizing property appraised values
In Ticino, future revisions of property valuations will be reviewed to assess their consequences. This is intended to prevent hidden tax increases. With a voter turnout of 50.7 percent, 78,885 voters (74.0 percent) voted in favor and 27,709 (25.9 percent) against the proposal, according to the State Chancellery.
The constitutional initiative “Yes to neutralizing increases in assessed values” aims to prevent a full revision of property assessments from automatically leading to higher taxes and cuts in government social benefits. The next revision of property assessments in Ticino is scheduled to take place in ten years.
No to mandatory dental insurance
The second proposal stood no chance at the ballot box in Ticino: 32,883 (29.8 percent) voted in favor and 77,319 (70.2 percent) against mandatory dental insurance.
The legislative initiative “For the Reimbursement of Dental Treatment Costs” proposed creating a mandatory cantonal insurance plan to cover the costs of basic dental care. The insurance would have been financed by an additional contribution from both employees and employers, supplemented by a contribution from the canton. The initiative aimed to combat inequalities in access to dental care. It was supported by the SP.
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2:18 p.m.
SVP snatches a seat on the Graubünden government from the Center
For the first time in 18 years, the SVP is once again part of the government of the canton of Graubünden. The Center loses a seat and thus the governing majority.
Valérie Favre Accola (SVP) is the new representative in the cantonal executive. The incumbent president of the cantonal council and vice-mayor of Davos GR achieved the fifth-best result.
The four incumbent government members—Martin Bühler (FDP), Marcus Caduff, Carmelia Maissen (Center), and Peter Peyer (SP)—were reelected without major issues.
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2:15 p.m.
Schwyz voters reject higher premium subsidies
In the canton of Schwyz, the middle class will not receive financial relief through higher premium subsidies. Voters have rejected a popular initiative by the SP. The initiative “Strengthen Purchasing Power – Premium Subsidies for the Middle Class Too” failed with 59.2 percent of the vote against (49,937 to 28,218 votes). Voter turnout was 63.6 percent.
The SP’s goal was to increase premium subsidies to at least the average per-capita contribution across all cantons. To achieve this, premium subsidies would have had to be raised by a total of 17 million francs. In 2025, the canton paid out 94 million francs in premium subsidies.
According to the SP, the canton of Schwyz ranks among the lowest in Switzerland in terms of premium subsidies. Meanwhile, the costs of housing, energy, and food have risen sharply. Furthermore, the wealthy canton should return some of its substantial capital to the population.
The government and the cantonal council rejected the initiative. For them, it came at the wrong time because premium subsidies were set to increase anyway due to federal legislation. Furthermore, basing the policy on the Swiss average was impractical, as premiums in the canton of Schwyz are below average. There were also doubts that a higher premium subsidy, financed by taxes, would actually strengthen purchasing power.
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2:11 p.m.
More autonomy and quality of life for seniors in Neuchâtel
In the canton of Neuchâtel, the goal is to promote the participation, autonomy, and quality of life of older adults. On Sunday, the canton’s voters overwhelmingly approved a new constitutional article on the rights of seniors. Voter turnout was 41.5 percent.
The proposal was approved by 46,871 votes in favor to 9,839 against, representing 82.6 percent support, according to the State Chancellery. The new constitutional article stipulates that the canton and municipalities must promote the participation, autonomy, quality of life, and respect for the dignity of senior citizens.
The proposal originated from left-wing parties (the Greens/Labor Party and the SP) and was approved by the cantonal parliament by a vote of 58 to 38. The SVP, parts of the FDP and the Center, the GLP, and some Social Democrats rejected it, as did the State Council.
Opponents viewed the provision as purely symbolic, since existing fundamental rights already covered all age groups. The FDP was also divided but narrowly voted against the proposal. The SVP cited existing legal frameworks and rejected additional constitutional articles.
Supporters argued that the article would close a gap and increase the visibility of older people. Furthermore, it could help better align political measures with an aging society and counteract age discrimination.
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2:06 p.m.
St. Gallen voters say yes to the daycare law
With Sunday’s approval of the childcare law, the promotion of family- and school-complementary childcare can be standardized in the canton of St. Gallen. Until now, there have been significant differences between municipalities.
Voters in the canton of St. Gallen approved the legislative amendment by a margin of 103,378 votes (57.8 percent) to 75,477 votes (42.2 percent). Voter turnout was 56.4 percent.
Previously, conditions varied for parents depending on where they lived. Municipalities could decide for themselves how to allocate the funds earmarked for support. Some reduced childcare costs, while others expanded services or improved staff-to-child ratios.
In the future, there will be a “uniform minimum” of benefits throughout the canton. However, municipalities are free to offer additional services beyond this.
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1:51 p.m.
Aargau voters approve loan for major transportation project
The largest and most expensive transportation project in the history of the canton of Aargau can now be implemented. Voters approved a multi-million-franc loan for transportation infrastructure in the Suhr area near Aarau. They rejected an initiative on education quality.
Voters approved the 384.33 million Swiss franc loan for the overall “Transport Infrastructure Development in the Suhr Area” (Vera) with 54.2 percent of the vote in favor (Yes: 127,559; No: 107,554). Voter turnout was 56.5 percent, as the State Chancellery announced on Sunday.
The Green Liberals had succeeded in getting the legislature to put the loan to a public vote. The SVP, FDP, and Center parties supported the loan. The SP gave its members a free vote, while the Greens rejected the proposal.
According to the cantonal government, the project centers on an integrated mobility solution—ranging from car traffic to pedestrian traffic. The aim is to relieve the residential and commercial areas of through traffic. Critics criticized the cost of Veras and spoke of a missed opportunity to set a new course for transportation policy.
Initiative for educational quality fails
Voters rejected the popular initiative “Ensure Quality in Education – Now” with 57.4 percent voting “No” (No: 138,666, Yes: 102,803). Bildung Aargau, the former teachers’ association, had launched the initiative.
The initiative sought to amend the cantonal constitution. Education in elementary schools was to be “of high quality across the board.” The municipalities and the canton were to guarantee that sufficient qualified teachers would be available for the education and support of students.
In principle, the government and parliament supported these goals. However, they rejected the initiative, citing the additional costs. The SP and the Greens, as well as a majority of the center, supported the initiative. They argued that the principles enshrined in the constitution would prevent short-term cost-cutting.
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1:34 p.m.
SVP Set to Enter the Graubünden Government
In the canton of Graubünden, 97 out of 100 municipalities have been counted in the government elections. The SVP is likely to snatch a seat on the five-member executive from the center.
Valérie Favre Accola (SVP) is currently in fifth place, behind the four incumbent government members. Her lead over the sixth-place candidate, Nora Saratz Cazin (GLP), is around 7,000 votes.
Aita Zanetti (Center) is expected to have no chance of winning. She is in seventh place, just behind Saratz Cazin. The Center would thus lose a seat in the five-member government, while the SVP would return to the government after 18 years.
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1:30 p.m.
Schaffhausen paves the way for Switzerland’s largest indoor sports center
Schaffhausen voters have clearly approved two proposals. This means the Schweizersbild sports center can be expanded for over 40 million francs.
The Schweizersbild indoor sports center in Schaffhausen can be significantly expanded, as the State Chancellery announced on Sunday. Voters approved the cantonal subsidy of 6.03 million francs with 27,570 “yes” votes (73.9 percent) against 9,745 “no” votes. Voter turnout was around 74 percent.
The 40.2 million-franc mega-project includes two new sports halls, an underground sprint track, and a national training center for table tennis. In addition, the number of overnight accommodations for athletes will be doubled to 64. The new “Hall for All” is primarily intended to serve recreational, youth, and school sports. The city of Schaffhausen is also contributing approximately six million Swiss francs.
Modernized financial rules for the canton
Voters also gave the green light to modern financial flexibility for the government and parliament. The partial revision of the cantonal constitution regarding financial powers was approved with 22,420 “yes” votes (66.8 percent) to 11,168 “no” votes.
This raises the spending limits: The cantonal government will now decide on one-time expenditures up to 200,000 francs, while the cantonal parliament’s authority increases to 1.5 million francs. The public’s right to participate remains intact, as the thresholds for referendums remain unchanged. Additionally, the revision guarantees the public a mandatory right to have a say in the sale of strategic cantonal company shares with a market value of ten million francs or more.
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1:23 p.m.
Lucerne voters approve new location for cantonal court
The Lucerne Cantonal Court is getting a new and more spacious location. Voters have approved the purchase of the former building of the compensation fund in the city of Lucerne.
All parties supported the 18.5 million franc loan, despite criticism of the high purchase price. The voters’ decision was also clear, with 67.3 percent (112,083 to 54,499 votes) in favor. Voter turnout was 60.9 percent.
The Cantonal Court is currently housed in a roughly 125-year-old building in downtown Lucerne and in other buildings. This space is no longer sufficient. The search for a new location took years and led to heated debates, particularly between the canton and the city of Lucerne.
With the building of the compensation fund near the Swiss Museum of Transport, the canton has now found a widely supported solution. The compensation fund no longer needs the building because it has moved to a new headquarters in the agglomeration municipality of Kriens. According to current estimates, converting the building into a courthouse will cost an additional 27 million francs. The construction project is expected to be completed by 2030.
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12:32 p.m.
SVP candidate leads in Basel-Landschaft cantonal government by-election
SVP candidate Matthias Liechti is in first place in the cantonal government by-election in Basel-Landschaft after votes were counted in 57 of the 86 municipalities. He has received 24,398 votes so far, as the State Chancellery announced on Sunday.
In second place is Philipp Schoch (Greens) with 22,697 votes. Schoch, born in 1973 and a member of the Pratteln BL municipal council, aims to succeed his party colleague Isaac Reber. The current Director of Construction and Environmental Protection has been in the government since 2011 and will step down at the end of September.
The SVP hopes to regain its seat in the executive branch with Liechti. Since July 2023, the party with the largest voter base in the Basel region has not been represented in the government.
In its current composition, the five-member cantonal government includes the FDP, the Center Party, the SP, the Greens, and the EVP. If Schoch is elected, this configuration would continue; if Liechti is elected, the government would once again be dominated by the center-right.
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12:24 p.m.
SVP has good chances of winning a seat on the Graubünden government
The canton of Graubünden has published the first preliminary results of the cantonal council elections. The SVP has a good chance of securing a seat.
Valérie Favre Accola (SVP) is currently in fourth place with a lead of about 5,400 votes over sixth place. That spot is held by Aita Zanetti (Center). The Center would thus lose a seat in the five-member government, while the SVP would return to the government after 18 years.
Three of the current government members—Martin Bühler (FDP), Marcus Caduff, and Carmelia Maissen (Center)—are leading the field. The fourth current government councilor, Peter Peyer (SP), is currently in fifth place and would also be re-elected.
So far, 76 out of 100 municipalities have been counted. Numerous larger municipalities have not yet published their results, so there may still be shifts in the rankings.
It’s not just at the federal level that there’s a lot going on today. In 16 cantons, cantonal referendums are being put to a vote, and elections are taking place in three cantons.
Among the most closely watched decisions are the three housing initiatives in the canton of Zurich, as well as the landmark cantonal council by-election in Baselland, where SVP candidate Liechti is running against Green Party candidate Schoch.
In Graubünden, the Grand Council is being re-elected, with more than 520 candidates running for office—and in the canton of Glarus, the Cantonal Council is also being re-elected. blue News summarizes the most important cantonal results in its live ticker.