1:51 p.m.

The largest and most expensive transportation project in the history of the canton of Aargau can now be implemented. Voters approved a multi-million-franc loan for transportation infrastructure in the Suhr area near Aarau. They rejected an initiative on education quality.

Voters approved the 384.33 million Swiss franc loan for the overall “Transport Infrastructure Development in the Suhr Area” (Vera) with 54.2 percent of the vote in favor (Yes: 127,559; No: 107,554). Voter turnout was 56.5 percent, as the State Chancellery announced on Sunday.

The Green Liberals had succeeded in getting the legislature to put the loan to a public vote. The SVP, FDP, and Center parties supported the loan. The SP gave its members a free vote, while the Greens rejected the proposal.

According to the cantonal government, the project centers on an integrated mobility solution—ranging from car traffic to pedestrian traffic. The aim is to relieve the residential and commercial areas of through traffic. Critics criticized the cost of Veras and spoke of a missed opportunity to set a new course for transportation policy.

Initiative for educational quality fails

Voters rejected the popular initiative “Ensure Quality in Education – Now” with 57.4 percent voting “No” (No: 138,666, Yes: 102,803). Bildung Aargau, the former teachers’ association, had launched the initiative.

The initiative sought to amend the cantonal constitution. Education in elementary schools was to be “of high quality across the board.” The municipalities and the canton were to guarantee that sufficient qualified teachers would be available for the education and support of students.

In principle, the government and parliament supported these goals. However, they rejected the initiative, citing the additional costs. The SP and the Greens, as well as a majority of the center, supported the initiative. They argued that the principles enshrined in the constitution would prevent short-term cost-cutting.