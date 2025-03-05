The expansion of the Stucki restaurant is delayed. tanjagrandits.ch

The expansion of the Stucki restaurant in Basel is not only being delayed because of protests from local residents. The client herself has also lodged an appeal against the building permit.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Objections from local residents and an appeal by its own owner Lucullus SA are delaying the start of construction of the Stucki restaurant in Basel until at least fall 2025.

The client wants to build to within three meters of the property boundary, while the conditions require six meters.

During the construction work, Tanja Grandits and her team are planning to temporarily operate the Schlüssel restaurant in Oberwil. Show more

The planned extension to the renowned Stucki restaurant in Basel, run by Tanja Grandits, is facing delays. In addition to opposition from some local residents, Inspiration Lucullus SA, the company responsible for the construction project, has itself lodged an appeal against the building permit. A visualization of the planned new building has been published for the first time. This was reported by the "Basler Zeitung".

The construction plans envisage centralizing the production facility, which is currently partly located in Dornach, in a new building in the garden behind the restaurant. Plans include a show kitchen as well as premises for employees and storage rooms. The costs for the project amount to 10.9 million Swiss francs.

Sponsoring company also lodges appeal

Despite the rejection of ten objections last year and the granting of the building permit by the canton, some parties have again lodged an appeal. This will delay the start of construction until at least autumn 2025. Surprisingly, Lucullus SA has also lodged an appeal against the construction decision in order to optimize the conditions.

A central point of the objection concerns the distance limit to the next property. The client wants to build within three meters of the rear plot, while the condition requires a distance of six meters. This condition would particularly affect the top floor with the planned show kitchen and dining area for employees.

Eleven trees have to be felled

Local residents, who continue to oppose the project, express concerns about the additional traffic and the felling of eleven trees. The planned chimney also meets with resistance. The developer is trying to enter into talks with the objectors in order to find an amicable solution.

Parallel to the construction plans on the Bruderholz, Tanja Grandits and her team are planning to temporarily use the Schlüssel restaurant in Oberwil during the construction work. Although no long-term takeover was originally planned, a parallel operation is now being prepared. Part of the team will manage the Schlüssel restaurant.

The delays and the associated challenges demonstrate the complexity of the construction project and the need to reconcile the interests of both local residents and the client. The coming months will be crucial in clarifying the future of the extension.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.