In Basel, some voters are able to vote digitally. KEYSTONE

E-voting glitch in Basel-Stadt: more than 2,000 votes cast electronically cannot be counted on Sunday. After unsuccessful attempts, the State Chancellery has stopped troubleshooting for the time being.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Basel-Stadt, 2048 votes cast electronically cannot be counted.

Defective USB sticks prevent the digital ballot box from being decrypted.

The State Chancellery stops troubleshooting for the time being and announces an analysis of the glitch. Show more

Votes cast electronically at the ballot on March 8 in Basel-Stadt cannot be evaluated. The problem relates to the USB sticks needed to decrypt the digital ballot box. Several repair attempts by IT experts have been unsuccessful, which is why the State Chancellery has suspended its efforts for the time being.

By the time the electronic ballot box closed at midday on Saturday, a total of 2048 votes had been received - mainly from Swiss voters living abroad and registered persons with disabilities. As the data cannot be read, it is not included in the official voting results.

The authorities emphasize that the Swiss Post e-voting system is not affected. Other cantons that use the system have not reported any problems either. Basel-Stadt now wants to investigate the cause of the error and examine measures to prevent similar mishaps in the future.