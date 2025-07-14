There have been several incidents at the St. Jakob garden pool in Basel. KEYSTONE

Following several police interventions in Basel's garden pools, Councillor Joël Thüring (SVP) has tabled a motion. The cantonal government should examine whether access should be restricted in future - similar to the situation in Pruntrut in the canton of Jura.

Sven Ziegler

It's a hot summer in Basel's outdoor swimming pools - and not just because of the temperatures. In the past five weeks, the police have had to deploy to the St. Jakob garden pool ten times. A spokesperson confirmed to the "Basler Zeitung" newspaper that several of the deployments were due to disputes with French citizens of North African origin.

One incident on June 29 even ended in a large-scale operation. The situation is now causing political pressure: Councillor Joël Thüring (SVP) has called on the cantonal government in a motion to create clear guidelines as to who will be allowed into Basel's swimming pools in future. This is reported by "BZ Basel".

Pruntrut as a role model - access only with a passport or permit

In Pruntrut in the canton of Jura, the municipality responded to similar incidents with drastic measures: Since the beginning of July, only people with a Swiss passport, residence or work permit and tourists with a valid BaselCard have been granted access to the swimming pool. Thüring now wants to discuss this model in Basel too.

Specifically, he is calling for the cantonal government to draw up rules within six months according to which only certain groups of people - locals, permit holders or tourists with a BaselCard - are allowed to enter the city's swimming pools. "The situation is untenable," says Thüring. The police are already working at full capacity and additional operations in the pools are pushing the system to its limits.

Dispute over safety and exclusion

The proposal is likely to be controversial: While some see the restrictions as a necessary measure to ensure safety, others criticize the discriminatory nature of such regulations. In Pruntrut, the decision to refuse entry to French guests without papers caused a national debate.

It remains to be seen how Basel-Stadt will deal with Thüring's demand. The ball is now in the government's court - and later probably also in the Grand Council, where the issue is likely to cause heated debate.