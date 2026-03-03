A lot of money disappeared while emptying parking meters. IMAGO/Panthermedia

For years, a municipal police officer from Laufen BL allegedly took cash from parking meters and gambled it away in a casino. At the end of March, the 67-year-old will have to answer to the criminal court of Baselland. The amount of the alleged loss is causing controversy.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A former municipal police officer from Laufen is on trial for qualified embezzlement.

He is alleged to have diverted cash from parking meters and gambled it away in casinos over a period of years.

According to the indictment, the alleged amount of the offense is between at least 82,000 and around half a million francs. Show more

A former member of the Laufen municipal police force will have to answer to the Baselland criminal court at the end of March. As first reported by "BZ Basel", the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office accuses him of taking cash from a central parking meter over a period of years and using it for his own purposes.

The now 67-year-old worked for the Laufner city police for 22 years. His duties included emptying the coin box of the parking meter on the Amtshausplatz every week. According to the indictment, however, he allegedly did not transfer all the income to the municipality's account. Instead, he had set aside sums of money over long periods of time and gambled them away in casinos in Courrendlin and Basel.

It is not yet publicly known when the alleged irregularities were discovered. What is known is that the man was held in police custody for several hours in September 2022. He is presumed innocent.

Dispute over the amount of damage

At the heart of the proceedings is the question of the actual amount of the offense. According to the public prosecutor, between 20,000 and 50,000 francs are said to have been diverted each year. The indictment mentions at least CHF 82,000, but also mentions a total amount of up to CHF 487,000.

The city of Laufen is apparently assuming that the damage is even higher. It has put its civil claim at CHF 538,000. In criminal proceedings, however, the principle applies that in case of doubt, the more favorable option for the defendant should be used.

The question of the statute of limitations is also controversial. The accused is charged with qualified embezzlement. In such cases, members of the authorities or civil servants face a prison sentence of up to ten years. This means that the limitation period is 15 years instead of the usual ten years for misdemeanors. Any offenses committed before March 2011 would therefore already be time-barred.

Criticism of the information policy

The public prosecutor's office has also filed a contingent charge of commercial theft. A 15-year limitation period would also apply here. From a legal point of view, it could be decisive whether a so-called "breach of custody" has occurred, i.e. whether it is legally a case of embezzlement or theft.

It is striking that the case was apparently not discussed publicly within the city administration for a long time. City administrator Alexandra Buser told BZ Basel that the proceedings are still pending. "Against this background, we are unable to comment on the points mentioned. We ask for your understanding that we will refrain from commenting on the content in the interests of the proper conduct of the proceedings."