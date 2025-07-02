There were nowhere near enough parking spaces in front of the Badi in Brugg AG at the weekend. Google Street View

The summer heat drew the crowds to the Badi in Brugg AG at the weekend. Overcrowded streets and parked cars lead to resentment in the neighborhood.

The many visitors to the Badi led to parking chaos in Brugg AG at the weekend.

A local resident sharply criticizes the use of meadows as parking spaces and the mobility behaviour of bathers.

The town of Brugg justifies its decision with safety concerns and is working on a new parking concept. Show more

Switzerland is currently experiencing a heatwave. This is leading to high visitor numbers at swimming pools throughout the country. This was also the case at the swimming pool in Brugg, Aargau, at the weekend: Numerous cars led to traffic chaos in the western quarter of Brugg, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

Due to a lack of parking spaces, the cars stretched as far as a neighborhood street. As a result, a resident wrote to the newspaper with the title "Stadt Brugg kapituliert vor Blechlawine".

Among other things, the letter stated that "cultural land would be disfigured". It also raises the question of whether this meadow will also be sacrificed as a parking lot on future hot weekends and weekdays. "Taxpayers are also wondering who will pay the parking lot attendants for this weekend."

"The walk is probably unreasonable"

The resident is particularly annoyed about the mobility behavior of the Badi guests: bicycles are apparently too strenuous for the journey and the "walk from the bus stop 'Obergrüt, Badi' is probably not reasonable either."

City clerk Matthias Guggisberg confirmed the precarious parking situation when asked by the "Aargauer Zeitung". Parking on the meadow was initiated by the town. "In view of the weather forecasts, the city of Brugg was expecting a very large number of visitors over the past weekend and called out a security service," Guggisberg is quoted as saying.

The focus was on public safety and the constant accessibility of the Badi by emergency vehicles. A parking concept is currently being developed to alleviate the situation in future.

