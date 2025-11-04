The perpetrators were able to flee. Kapo BS

Unknown persons attacked a jewelry store in the middle of Basel's city center on Tuesday night. The perpetrators smashed the shop window with a car - but fled without any loot. The police are looking for witnesses.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Freie Strasse in Basel, a group of perpetrators drove a dark BMW into the window of a jewelry store.

The perpetrators tried to get in through the smashed window, but fled in the direction of Barfüsserplatz without any loot.

An immediate manhunt by the cantonal police has so far been unsuccessful - witnesses are urgently sought. Show more

A moment of shock in Basel's city center: on Tuesday night, a spectacular burglary attempt took place in Freie Strasse. According to the Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office, several unknown perpetrators drove a dark BMW 5-series directly into the window of a jewelry store.

According to the investigators, the perpetrators then tried to enter the store through the damaged window. However, they apparently did not succeed - they eventually fled in the car in the direction of Barfüsserplatz without any loot.

A large-scale manhunt launched immediately by the cantonal police has so far been unsuccessful. There is no trace of the perpetrators or the vehicle.