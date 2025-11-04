  1. Residential Customers
In the middle of the city center Battering ram attack in Basel - perpetrators crash BMW into jewelry store

Sven Ziegler

4.11.2025

The perpetrators were able to flee.
Kapo BS

Unknown persons attacked a jewelry store in the middle of Basel's city center on Tuesday night. The perpetrators smashed the shop window with a car - but fled without any loot. The police are looking for witnesses.

04.11.2025, 14:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the Freie Strasse in Basel, a group of perpetrators drove a dark BMW into the window of a jewelry store.
  • The perpetrators tried to get in through the smashed window, but fled in the direction of Barfüsserplatz without any loot.
  • An immediate manhunt by the cantonal police has so far been unsuccessful - witnesses are urgently sought.
Show more

A moment of shock in Basel's city center: on Tuesday night, a spectacular burglary attempt took place in Freie Strasse. According to the Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office, several unknown perpetrators drove a dark BMW 5-series directly into the window of a jewelry store.

According to the investigators, the perpetrators then tried to enter the store through the damaged window. However, they apparently did not succeed - they eventually fled in the car in the direction of Barfüsserplatz without any loot.

A large-scale manhunt launched immediately by the cantonal police has so far been unsuccessful. There is no trace of the perpetrators or the vehicle.