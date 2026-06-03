A luxury second-hand store was broken into on Wednesday. Maps

Shortly before 5 a.m., two armed men forced their way into a luxury second-hand store in Zurich. One burglar was arrested, his accomplice managed to escape.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two men used a battering ram to break into a luxury second-hand store on Zurich's Bleicherweg early on Wednesday morning.

Store employees overpowered one of the burglars and held him until the police arrived.

His accomplice fled on foot. The police gave no details of the loot. Show more

Early Wednesday morning, two men used a battering ram to break into a luxury second-hand store on Zurich's Bleicherweg - and were surprised by employees of the business. One of the perpetrators is in police custody, the other is on the run. This was reported by the Zurich city police in a statement.

Shortly before 5 a.m., the two men forced their way into the store at Bleicherweg 20, between Paradeplatz and Enge train station. When they forced their way inside, they encountered store employees who surprised the perpetrators.

The employees managed to overpower one of the armed men and detain him until the arrival of the city police. According to the police, two people were slightly injured in the scuffle.

Zurich city police were able to arrest one of the two burglars. (symbolic image) sda

The arrested man is a 55-year-old Bosnian. His accomplice escaped undetected on foot. The vehicle suspected of the crime, an older gray Skoda Octavia, was seized. The police have not yet released any information about the nature and extent of the stolen goods.