While the US customs shock is deeply felt in Bern, Minister of Culture Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is focusing on the unifying power of film in Locarno. In an interview with blue News, she emphasizes the importance of the event.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider visited the Locarno Film Festival on Friday evening.

In an interview with blue News, the Culture Minister reveals her fondest memories of the festival.

"Something different happens in Locarno every time," says Baume-Schneider. Show more

While her Federal Council colleagues Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin were in Washington on Wednesday trying in vain to change the Trump administration's mind about the tariff hammer, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider was opening the 78th Locarno Film Festival.

The Minister of Culture certainly had the easier task, even if the current situation is challenging the entire Federal Council.

Emma Thompson's latest film "The Dead of Winter" celebrated its world premiere in Locarno on Friday. Once again among the guests: Elisabeth Baume-Schneider.

In an interview with blue News, she talks about the importance of the film festival and the innovative power of the event.