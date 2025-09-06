In an interview with the "SonntagsZeitung" newspaper, Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider criticized the planned abolition of early French in the canton of Zurich. (archive picture) Keystone

Zurich only wants to teach French from upper school onwards. Federal Councillor Baume-Schneider sees national cohesion at risk and calls for clear guidelines for the teaching of the national languages.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Baume-Schneider criticizes the abolition of early French in Zurich as an affront to French-speaking Switzerland and warns against devaluing the national languages.

She announces that she will raise the issue with the Federal Council and advocates nationwide compulsory teaching in national languages at primary school level.

The Zurich cantonal council only wants to introduce French from upper secondary school onwards as, according to supporters of the change, early foreign language lessons have not yet produced satisfactory learning results. Show more

According to Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, the planned abolition of French lessons at elementary school in Zurich is an affront to French-speaking Switzerland. The decision is aimed at devaluing the national languages and culture, she told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

"This is a development that I take very seriously," said the Federal Councillor in the interview. The Federal Council trusts that the cantons will be able to regulate the language issue themselves. "But we also know that the federal government has to act if the cantons can't manage it." Baume-Schneider wants to bring the issue to the Federal Council this month and present the options. "I am in favor of the federal government taking action and making national language teaching compulsory at primary school level," she continued.

The trend is different in French-speaking Switzerland, where the number of German lessons tends to be increased. "In French-speaking Switzerland, we don't talk about early German or foreign languages. For us, it's simply 'German', a national language. Period. Even if it is difficult or tedious for some, it is not up for discussion as a primary school subject for the Romands," Baume-Schneider clarified.

The fact that Swiss pupils perform poorly in French at the end of elementary school is no reason for the Federal Councillor to delay learning the language. In the Pisa study, for example, pupils also performed poorly in mathematics at times. "Then we looked at how they could improve. Nobody would have thought of postponing math lessons to the upper school."

Western Switzerland therefore reacted with irritation to the decision. "Some have the feeling: 'We Romands are making an effort, while the German-speaking Swiss don't care about the national languages'. This is causing disappointment," the Federal Councillor continued.

"Early entry has not achieved its goal"

On September 1, the Zurich Cantonal Council decided to abolish French at elementary school. By 108 votes to 64, it instructed the government to create the legal basis within two years so that French is only taught from upper secondary school onwards and not from the fifth grade, as is the case today.

"The early introduction to the second national language has not achieved its goal," said motion author Kathrin Wydler (center). The curriculum is overloaded and many children no longer have a sufficient command of basic skills. What is needed is a targeted streamlining with a focus on the essentials. The later introduction of French lessons should improve learning outcomes, promote motivation and avoid excessive demands.