For Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, there is currently a return to misogyny. Machism, sexism and stereotypical prejudices are not only tolerated, they are paraded.

According to Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, equal opportunities is more of a slogan than a reality. There is currently a return to misogyny, and machismo, sexism and stereotypical prejudices are not only tolerated, but paraded.

Today, women cannot be sure that they will receive the same wages, the same medical treatment, the same training opportunities and the same pensions as men, said the SP Federal Councillor at her party's congress in Sursee LU on Saturday. And above all, women are not safe.

In the current year, 22 women have already fallen victim to violence committed by men. This unacceptable number sends shivers down the spine, said Baume-Schneider. These are not individual cases, but a social problem. The Federal Councillor spoke of a major crisis that must be tackled quickly, decisively and comprehensively.

Parts of the country should understand each other

The Jura native also commented on the national languages at the party conference. It is important "that we don't just pass each other by, but that we continue to understand each other", she said, and once again pleaded for a second national language to be taught at primary level in addition to one's own.

The Federal Councillor expressed her astonishment at the discussions in German-speaking Switzerland about French lessons. "The issue of the national language is a very concrete demonstration of what cohesion is worth to us," she said.