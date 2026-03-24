Officials of Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter and Federal President Guy Parmelin have spoken out in favor of increasing the minimum deductible. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

She had to defend the unpopular plan - when she didn't want it at all. Internal files show: Elisabeth Baume-Schneider fought against the higher deductible in the Federal Council.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council is planning to increase the minimum deductible for compulsory health insurance from CHF 300 to CHF 400 and to automatically link it to healthcare costs in future.

Internal documents now show that SP Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider was against the increase and tried to stop it in the Federal Council.

The proposals for a yes vote came from the administration of Federal Councillors Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP) and Guy Parmelin (SVP), who were in favor of greater personal responsibility on the part of the insured. Show more

Last week, blue News reported in detail on the Federal Council's plan: the minimum deductible in compulsory health insurance is to rise from CHF 300 to CHF 400 - and will be automatically adjusted to rising healthcare costs in future.

Although the proposal came from an SVP member of the Council of States, it had to be presented by SP Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. Her own position initially remained in the background. The reason for this is the principle of collegiality: Federal Councillors must represent the decisions of the entire body to the outside world. The criticism of Baume-Schneider was correspondingly strong.

Now, however, previously little-known internal documents shed new light on the debate: Baume-Schneider was not only against the increase - she actively opposed it and demanded a clear "no" to all proposals in this direction in the Federal Council.

Baume-Schneider wanted to reject

The documents were previously only known outside the Federal Parliament to "Blick". Now they are also available to blue News. Baume-Schneider's department did not initially publish them - apparently precisely because of the principle of collegiality.

This is what Federal Councillor Baume-Schneider's proposal looked like: She wanted to reject the increase in the minimum deductible. ZVG

The papers show who within the government pushed for the increase: employees of the Federal Finance Administration under FDP Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) in the department of SVP Federal President Guy Parmelin.

In the so-called office consultation - the last round of feedback before a matter goes to the Federal Council as a whole - the financial administration argued that the personal responsibility of the insured should be strengthened. Those who pay more themselves use medical services more selectively and with more restraint.

This was the feedback from Seco. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs belongs to the Department of Economic Affairs Minister Guy Parmelin. ZVG

Seco added: "The minimum deductible has remained unchanged for 20 years. It added: "The cost-reducing effect of deductibles has been proven. Premium payers would be relieved by the adjustment."

BAG: Higher deductible equals fewer doctor's appointments

In fact, data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) confirms this effect. People with a higher deductible think more often: Do I really need to go to the doctor? Experts call this "moral hazard".

In everyday life, this means that if you have a low deductible of CHF 300, you go to the doctor more quickly when you have a complaint - because your health insurance pays for it. Those with a higher deductible of CHF 400 or CHF 1,000 are more likely to wonder whether tea and Dafalgan might be enough.

However, this savings effect does not only work for healthy people. A paper published by the Federal Office of Public Health in 2015 shows that Even those who are already ill go to the doctor less often or save on medication as soon as they have to pay more themselves. This can have health consequences.

The SP is already considering a referendum if the bill is passed by parliament in a few months' time. "We will fight this", National Councillor Barbara Gysi (SP, St. Gallen) told blue News. She warns that older people, the chronically ill and low-income families in particular would be hit harder.

With Friday's announcement, the deductible has not yet been increased. The Federal Council has only presented a draft bill. Now the ball is in the court of parties, organizations and citizens: they have until 22 June 2026 to comment.

The federal government is providing forms for this purpose - and anyone who wants to get involved can view the explanatory report and the draft online.