The e-vignette can be purchased online and is linked to the vehicle registration number. Symbolbild: Keystone

Customers accuse a provider of using a nasty trick when selling e-vignettes. The company rejects the accusations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The customers of an e-vignette provider have been surprised by an automatic purchase.

When purchasing the 2024 e-vignette, an automatic extension for the year 2025 has been booked.

Those affected are fighting back against the scam and are calling it a rip-off. Show more

Anyone who purchased a digital highway vignette from Vintrica in 2024 may have been confronted with unexpected news at the beginning of January. The company sent an email informing people that an automatic renewal for 2025 had been booked when they purchased the 2024 e-vignette, reports SRF.

The cost of CHF 44 would therefore be debited automatically. Some customers told the SRF consumer magazine "Espresso" that there had been no mention of automatic renewal when they placed their order a year ago.

"I can't find anything like that on the order confirmation from back then either," a woman from the canton of Bern is quoted as saying. Her conclusion is clear: "This is simply a rip-off." There are similar comments on the Trustpilot review platform, along with a conspicuous number of top reviews.

Criticized company defends itself

Vintrica firmly rejects the accusations and emphasizes that all key contract details, including automatic renewal and notice periods, are communicated several times. The company explains that the ordering process for the 2025 vignette has remained unchanged and provides screenshots as proof. However, one customer disagrees and says that the process was different in the previous year.

Customers who do not want the automatic renewal can easily cancel it by January 30, 2025. Vintrica offers various ways to cancel, including email, customer service chat and a button in the reminder email.

The company assures that payments already made will be refunded in full. Nevertheless, there is confusion about the notice periods, as some customers were under the impression that the period had already expired.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos on the topic