Duck fleas have proliferated in Lake Sämtis in the Alpstein due to the heat. Bathers are now complaining of skin rashes (archive image). Keystone-SDA

The health authority of the canton of Appenzell-Innerrhoden warns against swimming in the Sämtisersee. A large infestation of duck fleas is suspected.

Several people have developed a skin rash after swimming in Lake Sämtis in the Alpstein massif. The Innerrhoden Department of Health assumes an infestation of duck fleas. The canton advises against swimming in the lake.

It can be assumed that there is a large number of duck fleas in the water of Lake Sämtis, as the Department of Health and Social Affairs of the Canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden wrote in a press release on Thursday. Due to the rising water temperatures, the larvae of sucking worms known as duck fleas are multiplying rapidly in stagnant water.

According to the Department of Health and Social Affairs, if duck fleas inadvertently infest humans instead of waterfowl, this leads to a skin rash with severe itching, hives, burning and pustules. Although the symptoms are unpleasant, they are basically harmless.

This is not the first time that swimmers have reported skin rashes after swimming in Lake Sämtis. The canton already advised against swimming in the lake in summer 2020. Duck fleas were also suspected back then.

