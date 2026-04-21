Morels can be found in Switzerland - depending on the weather - from the end of March to May. Keystone

The morel season has begun. According to Tox Info Suisse, there has recently been an increase in serious gastrointestinal illnesses. Overcooked mushrooms in popular dishes are particularly problematic.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tox Info Suisse warns of health risks when eating morels.

Recently, an increasing number of serious gastrointestinal cases have been recorded.

Undercooked morels are particularly dangerous - they should always be cooked for at least 20 minutes and never eaten raw.

In rare cases, there is a risk of life-threatening complications. Show more

With the start of morel season, Tox Info Suisse is urging caution: eating morels can have health consequences - especially if the mushrooms are not cooked sufficiently. In the last twelve months, specialist agencies have registered an increase in serious gastrointestinal illnesses in connection with the mushrooms, with four people falling seriously ill.

According to the Swiss Poison Information Center, dishes such as risotto or sauces in which dried or frozen morels are added late are particularly problematic. These mushrooms are considered raw and must be cooked sufficiently. If they are not cooked long enough, "this can lead to nasty surprises", according to the press release.

Tox Info Suisse recommends: Always cook morels for at least 20 minutes - regardless of whether they are fresh, dried or frozen. Dried mushrooms should be soaked beforehand, frozen ones should be completely defrosted. Eating them raw, for example as carpaccio, is expressly advised against.

Two different symptoms

The warning is based on two different clinical pictures. On the one hand, fresh morels can cause neurological symptoms such as dizziness or gait disorders, which are usually harmless. However, gastrointestinal reactions caused by undercooked mushrooms are much more dangerous: these can lead to severe cramps, vomiting and diarrhea within a few hours.

In rare cases, there is a risk of life-threatening complications, including shock. According to Tox Info Suisse, several deaths have been documented worldwide. Several severe cases have also been recorded since 2014, a striking number of them recently. Whether this is a coincidence or linked to the increasing spread of cultivated morels is still unclear.

If symptoms occur quickly, experts advise contacting the emergency number 145 immediately - and the emergency services if the symptoms are severe.

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