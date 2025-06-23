  1. Residential Customers
Herd dog powerless Bear kills four sheep near Scuol GR

SDA

23.6.2025 - 12:27

A bear photographed by a camera trap in Bergün GR on June 10 this year.
A bear photographed by a camera trap in Bergün GR on June 10 this year.
Keystone

A bear killed four sheep in the Lower Engadine last Wednesday night. It is the first attack on livestock in four years.

Keystone-SDA

23.06.2025, 12:27

23.06.2025, 13:04

A bear has killed four sheep in the Lower Engadine in Val S-charl near Scuol GR. This is the first attack on livestock in four years, as Arno Puorger, Head of Large Carnivores, confirmed to Keystone-SDA today.

The incident occurred last Wednesday night on an alp at around 2000 meters in Val S-charl on the border with Italy, according to the canton of Graubünden's monitoring on its website. "The herd was protected by dogs," added Puorger from the Graubünden Hunting and Fishing Office on request.

The last attack on a herd on Rhaetian soil took place in August 2021, also in the Lower Engadine. At that time in the Val d'Uina and Val S-charl, where a bear killed a dozen sheep according to the annual large carnivore report. No attacks were recorded in the following two years. In 2024, an unprotected beehive was damaged in the municipality of Valsot.

