Audio recordings are putting Claudio Zali, President of the Ticino State Council, under pressure. Several political parties are demanding an explanation regarding the controversial statements. Zali calls it an invasion of his privacy.

Sensational Footage Released "Beat her up": Ticino's head of government is rocked by an audio scandal

Here's what it's all about Audio recordings containing alleged statements by Claudio Zali have sparked a political scandal in Ticino.

Several party leaders are calling on the President of the State Council to issue a public statement.

Zali claims this is an invasion of his privacy and is considering legal action. Summary created with

Ticino has been rocked by a political scandal following the release of several audio recordings attributed to State Council President Claudio Zali.

As "RSI" reports, the audio recordings document a private conversation that took place several years ago between the head of the Department of Spatial Planning and a woman with whom Zali is said to have been casually acquainted. The recordings are said to have been made by the woman herself—without the Lega politician’s knowledge.

In one of the published excerpts, Zali doesn’t mince words: “Give her a good beating […] When she came to my house, I beat her up.” The conversation apparently refers to a woman who, according to the audio recording, is said to have harassed the State Councilor’s conversation partner.

It is unclear whether the events described in the records actually took place as described.

In another excerpt published by “RSI,” Zali mentions contacting “a friend from Milan” to clarify a matter allegedly involving a third woman. His conversation partner, however, did not agree to this.

Ticino Politicians Call for an Investigation

The release of the audio recordings led to a joint statement by the cantonal party chairs of the Center Party, the FDP, and the SP.

Fiorenzo Dadò, Alessandro Speziali, and Fabrizio Sirica sent a letter to Zali, which was also brought to the attention of the other members of the Ticino State Council. In it, they call on the president of the State Council to publicly address the allegations.

In the letter, the three politicians describe the remarks as alarming given their severity. The case raises questions about credibility and trust in the institutions. They are therefore demanding that Zali issue a statement as soon as possible.

When contacted by “RSI,” the signatories declined to comment further and referred to the content of the published letter. State Councilors Norman Gobbi and Christian Vitta also declined to comment. Raffaele De Rosa and Marina Carobbio could not be reached for comment.

Zali Weighs In

In response to an inquiry from “RSI,” the public prosecutor’s office neither commented nor addressed the possible criminal implications of the published content.

For his part, Claudio Zali stated in a declaration that this was “yet another exploitative intrusion into my privacy.” In addition, the Ticino State Councilor accuses the three party leaders of using illegally obtained recordings for campaign purposes. He also suggests that he is considering legal action.

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