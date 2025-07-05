Federal Councillor Beat Jans. sda

In the first half of 2025, 18 women were killed by violence in Switzerland. Federal Councillor Beat Jans is therefore calling for swift protective measures based on the Spanish model and is planning a revision of the law to better prevent femicides.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Jans is calling for greater protection for women, for example through electronic ankle bracelets, due to the rise in femicides.

The federal government and cantons want to expand shelters and train more specialist staff.

In addition, the Victim Assistance Act should be revised more quickly in order to provide better support for victims. Show more

"No violent crime claims as many lives as violence against women," says Federal Councillor Beat Jans in an interview with CH Media. "When I see how sharply the figures are rising in our country, it is imperative that we move forward now," emphasized the Federal Councillor.

According to federal figures, 18 women and girls were killed by men in Switzerland in the first half of 2025. Trials on the use of electronic ankle bracelets are already underway in around ten cantons.

Input from Spain

Spain serves as a model for the monitoring and alarm system. "In Spain, they have found the means to better protect women," said Beat Jans, who visited the country at the beginning of the week to find out about protective measures. According to CH Media, the conversation with him took place on the plane from Madrid to Bern.

According to the head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police, good laws and technological means can also make a difference in Switzerland. Jans was convinced that the cantons would be prepared to make resources available.

The Confederation also wants to strengthen security. "We must not forget that the consequences of domestic violence also cause costs in terms of care for the victims or if they become unable to work," said the Minister of Justice.

Measures under consideration

Several measures are currently being considered to prevent violence. In response to the high number of femicides this year, the federal government, cantons and municipalities agreed at an extraordinary meeting in June, for example, to close existing gaps in the number of places in shelters and emergency accommodation.

The Federal Office for Gender Equality announced in June that more specialists are to be trained and educated in order to strengthen the prevention of violence during separation phases. Finally, the introduction of a systematic analysis of cases of femicide is also being sought.

In the fall, the Federal Council also intends to submit the dispatch for a revision of the Victim Assistance Act - earlier than originally planned. According to Jans, this should give victims immediate access to specialists in hospitals in order to secure evidence.