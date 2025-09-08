9.22 a.m.

Important mail from Saturday will in future be deemed to have been delivered on Monday

In future, important mail items that trigger a deadline and land in the letterbox on Saturday will in principle only be deemed to have been delivered on Monday. This has been decided by the Federal Assembly.

On Tuesday, the Council of States unanimously approved a revision of several decrees to this effect, which had been submitted to it by the Federal Council. This concerns, for example, contract terminations and court rulings that can be contested. A time limit begins to run when these are served.

According to the Federal Council, the Code of Civil Procedure already stipulates that the time limit for such important items does not begin to run until Monday if they are received on Saturday. The state government wants to extend this principle to all federal law.

If important letters are delivered on Saturdays instead of another working day, this should not lead to legal disadvantages for the recipients, it argued.

As the National Council already approved the amendments to the law in June, the bill is ready for the final vote at the end of the current fall session. It is to be expected that the bill will be definitively adopted: The National Council approved the legislative package by 184 votes to 0 with one abstention.