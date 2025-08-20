A beauty chain is said to have collected over 1 million francs in coronavirus aid without being able to provide evidence. Christin Klose

A Swiss beauty chain must repay 1.22 million francs in coronavirus short-time working allowances. The Federal Administrative Court dismissed the appeal - the company's explanations were not convincing.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss beauty chain has to pay back 1.22 million francs in short-time working allowances because it could not provide valid working time controls.

The company tried to talk its way out of it with Excel spreadsheets, sickness of the HR manager and subsequently submitted documents - but the court deemed the evidence to be inauthentic.

In addition to the repayment, the company must also pay CHF 9,000 in legal costs.

The ruling can still be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court. Show more

A well-known Swiss beauty chain must repay CHF 1.22 million in coronavirus-related short-time working allowances. The Federal Administrative Court has dismissed the appeal by the cosmetics and wellness company, according to a ruling published today.

What happened? Between March 2020 and December 2021, the company had received around CHF 1.46 million in short-time working compensation. This instrument was intended to help companies that were experiencing problems due to the pandemic.

However, an inspection revealed that there was no evidence that the company had checked the working hours stated.

The company tried to make excuses. The hours had indeed been recorded - in Excel spreadsheets based on the employees' reports. However, these were not presented during the inspection because the HR manager was ill and had the documents in her home office.

Timesheets not "obviously authentic"

The managing director (name known to the editors) also claimed that she had not been made aware of the consequences of the lack of time recording. Piquant: At the same time, she was posting pictures of luxury hotels and vacations at expensive destinations on Instagram, even though the company was officially struggling due to the pandemic.

When the company later submitted timesheets, the authorities discovered further inconsistencies. The hours were conspicuously rounded, the tables were created electronically but did not contain a creation date. It also remained unclear who had prepared them in the first place. Seco described the documents as not "obviously authentic".

In addition, there were doubts about the alleged illness of the personnel managers - the medical certificate was only issued ten days after the appointment in question. It was therefore clear to the judges that the documents did not stand up to scrutiny.

Court reprimands managing director

The company warned that a repayment of this amount could mean bankruptcy and put around 50 jobs at risk. However, the court was not impressed: In these proceedings, the only question was whether and how much had to be repaid - not about possible hardship cases.

The company could apply to the unemployment insurance fund for a waiver. With an almost mocking undertone, the court even stated in the ruling where and when such an application should be submitted. The court also made it clear to the boss that a managing director should be expected to process important information and check documents carefully before signing them.

The consequence: in addition to the repayment of 1.22 million francs, the company must also pay 9,000 francs in legal costs. The ruling (B-1097/2024) is not yet legally binding - the beauty chain can appeal to the Federal Supreme Court within 30 days.

In the ruling, the court states: A valid working time control must be kept daily, continuously and simultaneously. Subsequently compiled overviews or mere references to fixed working hours are not sufficient. Anyone who only wants to submit receipts retrospectively must also expect a "high hurdle in terms of proving authenticity".

Video on the corona pandemic