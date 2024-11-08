A beaver in the municipality of Laufen-Uhwiesen is fighting a fierce battle for its dam against the municipality. Symbolic image: sda

In Laufen-Uhwiesen ZH, a beaver is defying the municipality's efforts to remove his dam to prevent flooding. Night after night, he rebuilds it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Laufen-Uhwiesen ZH, a beaver rebuilds its dam at night after the municipality has dismantled it during the day.

The beaver and his family have dammed a pond, causing flooding of neighboring fields and tennis courts.

The municipality is looking for a long-term solution that takes into account both the protection of the infrastructure and the preservation of the beaver's natural habitat. Show more

It's a cat-and-mouse game that a beaver in Weinland in the village of Laufen-Uhwiesen ZH is playing with the municipality.

The latter wants to dismantle his dam. These measures are necessary to prevent further flooding of the surrounding areas. So during the day, people dismantle the dam. At night, the beaver rebuilds it, reports the "Landbote".

The beaver and its family of four have settled on the Grabenacker and dammed up a pond there. The municipality has developed various strategies to avoid flooding adjacent to the field and the nearby tennis courts.

The course of the red line shows the swamp-like course of the stream. Google Maps

The challenge is to find a balance between protecting the infrastructure and preserving the beaver's natural habitat. The municipality is working to find a solution that meets the needs of both people and wildlife.

The persistence of the beaver shows how important the habitat is for him and his family. Despite repeated interventions by the municipality, he does not give up and continues his construction work.

The situation illustrates the complex challenges that arise when human interests collide with the needs of wildlife. It remains to be seen what long-term solution can be found to satisfy both sides.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content derived from AI is verified by the editorial team.