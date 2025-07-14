In Laufen BL, a petition is calling for the ringing of the Herz-Jesu-Kirche bells to be moved from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Google Street View

The church bells in Laufen BL ring at 6 a.m. every working day. Because they feel deprived of their sleep as a result, local residents are now petitioning for the morning ringing to be postponed by one hour.

Maximilian Haase

For some, their bright sound is a wonderful symbol, for others it is an annoying disturbance in the early hours of the morning: church bells can certainly infuriate residents, as a case from Laufen BL shows. Some residents there feel so annoyed by the morning ringing of the local Sacred Heart Church that they have launched a petition against it.

If they have their way, the bells should ring at 7 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. in future, as reported by the "bz" newspaper. After all, according to the initiators of the "Laufen miteinander" committee, some of those affected are woken from their sleep by the church bells at the crack of dawn. Their demands can be found on the "Open Petition" platform under the title "For morning bells only from 7 a.m." Over 200 people have already signed the petition, which runs until the end of August.

Adjustments to the new time

They are not isolated cases, emphasizes Sophia Arnold, who, like many others affected, lives in the immediate vicinity of the church. "Our demand is moderate," she says in an interview with "bz", adding that they do not want to attack church traditions. "It's not about abolishing the church bells, but about adapting to the times," says Arnold.

A central argument of the petition is that living conditions have changed. Many working people today work flexibly or from home - just like Arnold herself. For them, the ringing of the bells in the morning is not the start of the working day, but an unwanted interruption to their sleep.

Parish tackles the issue

The parish is generally open to discussion. Marlen Candreia, president of the church council of the Catholic parish in Laufen, explains to the newspaper that they are not opposed and that adjustments have already been made. The morning chimes at the weekend have been discontinued and the duration has been reduced from five to three minutes during the week. And: "We are also aware that the bells in Laufen are very loud and have therefore already looked into replacing them."

However, the petition itself was met with rejection at the last parish meeting. Only when the petition is officially submitted can the item be put on the agenda at the December meeting.

Until then, the committee wants to continue collecting signatures. For Arnold and her fellow campaigners, one thing is clear: just one hour can make a big difference.