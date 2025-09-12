Defense Minister Martin Pfister has made two important personnel decisions: Benedikt Roos will be the new head of the Swiss Armed Forces and Serge Bavaud will head the Federal Intelligence Service.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Benedikt Roos, a career officer for many years, will be the new head of the Armed Forces from the beginning of 2026. The 60-year-old replaces Thomas Süssli, who was in office for six years. Roos also impressed the Federal Council on Friday following his appointment with his charisma.

Benedikt Roos will succeed Thomas Süssli as head of the armed forces. Keystone

The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) is also getting a new head: 52-year-old Serge Bavaud from Fribourg will take over as head of the FIS from November 1, 2025. The Federal Council appointed him on Friday. After a transitional period, the current Director of the FIS, Christian Dussey, will step down at the end of the year.

The Federal Minister of Defense will comment on the appointments at 2.30 pm. You can follow the media conference in the livestream above.