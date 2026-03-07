More cars than permitted are still driving to Bauhaus in Niederwangen BE. Screenshot Google Street View

Despite the measures already introduced, there are still too many cars driving to Bauhaus in Niederwangen BE. The Bern Administrative Court is now demanding that the number of daily journeys be further reduced.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you There are still more cars than permitted driving to Bauhaus in Niederwangen BE.

The Bern Administrative Court has demanded that the number of daily journeys be reduced to 2000.

The municipality of Köniz is now examining further measures to comply with the limit. Show more

The Bauhaus specialist store in Niederwangen near Bern remains above the permitted traffic limit despite the measures already implemented, as reported by "SRF Regionaljournal".

Instead of the 2,000 trips per day permitted by the canton of Bern, around 2,600 were registered last year. Significantly fewer than the almost 4,000 in 2019, but still too many.

The Bern Administrative Court has now confirmed the decision of the Cantonal Building and Transport Directorate, according to which Bauhaus must reduce the number of daily trips to the specified figure of 2,000. The municipality of Köniz, to which Niederwangen belongs, has tolerated excessive numbers of journeys for years and now wants to examine additional measures. Although this would involve additional work, it would be reasonable, said municipal president Tanja Bauer.

Parking fees from 1.50 francs

Parking fees starting at 1.50 francs, a new PubliBike station, a bus stop and free delivery of online orders have already been implemented. These steps have had an impact, said local councillor Dominic Amacher. The municipality has not yet named any specific new measures. According to Bauer, the scope for action is limited.

The Swiss Transport Club (VCS), which initiated the process, is calling for further steps to be taken. "Anyone who orders online will receive the goods delivered to their home free of charge," said section co-president Claude Grosjean to SRF.

At the same time, the municipality has applied to the canton to increase the permitted number of trips in the Juch-Hallmatt development area - where the Bauhaus is also located - from 8,000 to 12,000 per day. Among other things, a new police center is to be built there in the coming years. It remains to be seen when the canton will decide on the application.