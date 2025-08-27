There will be one less member of the National Council from each of the cantons of Bern and Graubünden in the next legislature. Keystone

In 2027, the cantons of Lucerne and Fribourg will each receive one additional seat in the National Council, while the cantons of Bern and Graubünden will each lose one seat.

Dominik Müller

In the National Council elections on October 24, 2027, the cantons of Lucerne and Fribourg will each have one more seat to fill than before (10 and 8 seats respectively). The cantons of Bern and Graubünden will each have one seat less available (23 and 4 seats respectively). This was decided by the Federal Council on Wednesday.

The decision to shift the seats is based on the new cantonal population figures.

In accordance with the Federal Constitution, the 200 seats in the National Council are filled every four years by the people in a direct election based on proportional representation, with the cantons being the constituencies. The National Council seats are distributed among the cantons in proportion to their population, although each canton is entitled to at least one seat.

The seats are to be redistributed among the cantons every four years based on the results of the register census of the first calendar year following the last general election of the National Council. The decisive factor is the "permanent resident population". This procedure was used for the first time for the 2015 National Council elections.