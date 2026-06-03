The federal government should reconsider a ban on Antifa. This is what the Bern cantonal parliament is demanding. On Wednesday, the Grand Council passed a corresponding motion by Thomas Fuchs (SVP) by 82 votes to 64.

Last Saturday, police officers in riot gear formed up in front of the town hall before the Antifa demonstration passed them by. (archive picture)

The cantonal government will now make representations to the federal government. It had recommended the motion for approval.

The people have had enough of violent demonstrations, damage to property and injured police officers, argued the conservative parties. Anti-fascism is not an extremist ideology, but a basic democratic attitude, countered the left-wing council. A ban would not be legally enforceable anyway.

The Federal Council rejected a similar proposal from the National Council in March. Antifa is not an organization in the strict sense, but a loose international network without a clear organizational structure.

This argument does not convince the Bernese government, as Security Director Philippe Müller (FDP) made clear in the Council. A ban or criminal prosecution should not fail because the requirements for the definition of an organization are too high.