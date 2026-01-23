Switzerland is lagging behind when it comes to the protection and equality of queer people. That’s what SP National Council member Anna Rosenwasser said at the kickoff of Pride in Bern, criticizing, among other things, gaps in the rights of LGBTQ+ families and non-binary people.

Thousands of queer people gathered in Bern on Saturday to stand up for their rights. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Pride kicked off in Bern on Saturday. The event serves as a statement in support of the rights of queer people and the diversity of the LGBTQ community.

SP National Council member Anna Rosenwasser criticized Switzerland for lagging behind when it comes to the rights of queer people. She pointed out gaps in the treatment of rainbow families and the recognition of non-binary people.

Rosenwasser described joy and visibility as acts of resistance. Pride is meant to show that queer people are a natural part of society. Summary created with

Pride kicked off Saturday afternoon in Bern with a rally. The event aims to raise awareness of the rights of queer people. In addition to political issues, however, the focus is also on the solidarity within the queer community.

To kick things off, Anna Rosenwasser, a Zurich-based SP National Council member and LGBTQ activist, addressed the rally participants. Rosenwasser said that wealthy, modern Switzerland ranks only in the lower middle when it comes to rights for queer people, adding that this is not only embarrassing but also dangerous.

Rainbow families are still grappling with loopholes in the law; non-binary people are not recognized; and in many cantons, it is still legal to hate queer people or even to try to “cure” them.

Against this backdrop, Rosenwasser described joy as an act of resistance. “We’re here because one of the most beautiful things about being queer is being yourself. We’re here to show that, thankfully, we’re all here,” said Rosenwasser.