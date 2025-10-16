Bern's city council debated the escalated Palestine demonstration for 70 minutes. Keystone

Bern's city parliament discussed the escalated demonstration on Saturday - and unanimously condemned the violence. There was a dispute about the strategy of the city government and the police.

The pro-Palestine demonstration that got out of hand occupied the Bern city parliament on Thursday.

All parties unanimously condemned the violence.

There was a dispute over whether the city government and police chose the right tactics.

The unauthorized demonstration was initially tolerated. Show more

The excesses of violence at the Palestine demonstration were unanimously condemned in Bern's city parliament on Thursday. What remained controversial was whether the city government and police chose the right tactics by initially tolerating the unauthorized demonstration.

The SVP, for example, stated that the strategy had failed. In future, there should be no more demonstrations in the city center, only in front of the Reitschule. The Centre Party called for unauthorized demonstrations to be nipped in the bud wherever possible. The FDP pointed out that the call for a demonstration glorifying violence had set the tone in advance.

18 emergency services injured

The current debate on the events of last Saturday lasted around 70 minutes. 18 police officers were injured and, according to pro-Palestinian groups, several hundred demonstrators and passers-by. The damage to property runs into the millions.

The left-wing council also expressed its horror at the violence of some of the demonstrators. However, it also raised the question of whether the police operation was proportionate. As the largest party, the SP demanded that reports of the use of rubber bullets at eye level, for example, be taken seriously.

"We do not accept this violence"

The municipal council wants to carefully review the events, as city president Marieke Kruit (SP) promised. She thanked the police for their work under difficult conditions and condemned the rioters. It is legitimate to demonstrate against Israel's warfare in Gaza, "but we do not accept this violence".

As far as the police were concerned, it was clear that they had to use force when the rule of law was under attack, added Security Director Alec von Graffenried (Grüne Freie Liste) at the end of the debate.