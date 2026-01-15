Injuries, property damage, high police costs: the pro-Palestine demonstration in Bern last October escalated. Archive image: KEYSTONE/PETER KLAUNZER

The police operation at the escalated pro-Palestine demonstration in Bern in October 2025 resulted in high costs. While the city government continues to defend its de-escalating approach, the cantonal police are now calling for a much tougher course.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The police operation at the escalated Gaza demonstration cost around CHF 1.1 million.

Despite the violence, the city of Bern still considers its actions to be appropriate.

The cantonal police, on the other hand, are calling for stricter rules for unauthorized demonstrations.

The Bernese city government continues to believe that it was right not to nip the unauthorized Gaza demonstration of last October in the bud. It wants to continue to focus on dialog and de-escalation in the future. Whether tougher laws are needed is an open question.

This is the conclusion of a report published by the municipal council today. The hours-long excess of violence in the city center resulted in property damage in the high six-figure range. Both police officers and demonstrators were injured.

The police operation cost CHF 1.1 million. 660 officers from almost all over Switzerland were on the scene.

Numerous groups had called for a pro-Palestine demonstration in Bern on October 11, 2025 via social media. They did not apply for a permit. The city instructed the police to tolerate the demonstration and allow access to the Bundesplatz as long as the rally remained peaceful.

According to estimates, around 8,000 people gathered on Bahnhofplatz in the afternoon. According to the police and the city, the majority behaved peacefully. They blame the outbreak of violence during the procession on a highly organized minority who were prepared to use violence.

Hours of violence

A report by the cantonal police describes how the situation escalated after initial damage to property on the Bundesplatz. Militant demonstrators set off smoke and firecrackers, erected barricades and lit fires. According to the police, the emergency services were also massively attacked.

The police used rubber bullets and tear gas. The "militant tip" was surrounded in Amthausgasse at around 5 p.m. and was only fully dispersed at 4.41 a.m. the following day. The gathering of evidence and identification were complex; the police checked 536 people.

According to the report, 18 police officers were injured. In response to reports from human rights organizations and activists that there were hundreds of injured demonstrators, the police said they had no confirmed information on this. They are aware of one person who was slightly injured by a rubber projectile.

Hope for a peaceful demonstration

At the heart of the political reappraisal for the city government was the question of why the unauthorized demonstration was not nipped in the bud. For the municipal council, this would not have been proportionate. If thousands of people had been dispersed at the rally, this would have led to an escalation on Bahnhofplatz.

The city's strategy was based on dialog, de-escalation and a proportionate risk assessment. This had been carried out in advance together with the cantonal police. It had been hoped that the recently concluded agreement in the Middle East would have a calming effect on the situation. Ultimately, the severity of the violence could not have been foreseen.

The municipal council has left open the question of whether stricter legislation is needed to regulate unauthorized demonstrations. In future, the cantonal police would like to be able to send demonstrators away before a large crowd forms.

Investigations against the police too

This would require stricter municipal legislation. A so-called removal article, as known in other cities, has so far not been able to gain a majority in red-green dominated Bern. It was rejected twice by the city parliament, and in 2010 the people also narrowly said no.

It remains to be seen how many perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice. The legal investigation is underway. According to the city, it has filed criminal charges and created the conditions for a possible transfer of costs.

Investigations are also underway into the proportionality of individual police measures. Two complaints have been received, according to the municipal council's report. Amnesty International Switzerland had criticized the police intervention as "unjustified and excessive".